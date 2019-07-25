Lindsey Graham Says Mueller Just Made Trump Stronger than ‘at Any Time in His Presidency’

In the aftermath of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s appearance Wednesday on Capitol Hill, Sen. Lindsey Graham said the outcome is clear.

And it wasn’t what Democratic opponents of President Donald Trump were hoping for.

“Donald Trump is stronger tonight than at any time in his presidency,” the South Carolina Republican said on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Wednesday night.

Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Mueller’s appearance and obvious weakness while testifying only fueled suspicions that he was not really in charge of the investigation into Russian “collusion” in the 2016 election.

“The Muller report is in name only,” Graham told host Sean Hannity. “It clearly wasn’t the Mueller report. It’s just a name. I had more to do with the Mueller report than probably he did.”

Graham said Mueller’s performance shouldn’t have come as a surprise, as at least some of those around him didn’t think the 74-year-old was up to the occasion.

But the president’s opponents pushed the hearings anyway.

“The hatred for Trump knows no boundaries,” Graham told Hannity. “They used this man.

“I was told by people close to Bob Mueller that he really shouldn’t have to go through this.

“I’ve been asked for three months, ‘Why don’t you want to call Mueller?’ A letter was sent to me by every Democrat on the Judiciary Committee in the Senate, ‘Why don’t you call Mueller?’ Nobody’s going to ask me that tomorrow.”

Graham might not be calling Mueller to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, but that doesn’t mean he thinks the process is over. Getting to the bottom of the Russia investigation itself is the next step, the senator said.

And he said the White House is in a position to do that.

“Donald Trump is stronger tonight than at any time in his presidency. The need to find out what happened is greater today than it was before,” Graham told Hannity.

“We need to find out how this started and why it went on so long.”

