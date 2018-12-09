Lindsey Graham Urges Trump To ‘Dig In and Not Give In’ To Get Border Wall Funding

Sen. Lindsey Graham urged President Donald Trump on Sunday not to concede funding for the border wall when he meets with Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi later in the week.

“If I were the president, I would dig in and not give in on additional wall funding — I’d want the whole $5 billion because the caravan is a game changer,” the South Carolina Republican said on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“$1.6 billion is available to the president, he wants $5 billion, and after the caravan, if you don’t see the need for additional border wall security, you’re just not paying much attention.”

Trump, who is meeting with the two Democratic leaders on Tuesday to see if they can agree on a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security and various other departments, has been facing threats of a government shutdown from members of both parties.

“Listen to this, the incoming speaker of the House has said building a wall along our southern border is immoral. Immoral,” Graham replied.

“What are you looking at Nancy Pelosi? Look at the caravan. Look at the charge against the border. Look at the caravans that are to come. Look at the holes in our border security.”

“So, here’s the problem. You’ve got the Democratic leader-to-be in the House calling border security, a wall component, immoral,” Graham continued.

“If I’m President Trump Tuesday, I would tell Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer that we’re going to build a wall where it makes sense.”

As a means of bargaining for two years of border wall funding, or $5 billion, Graham suggested that Trump offer legal status to the 700,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients.

“That’s a good deal for the country and let’s just see what happens,” Graham added. “The president is in a good spot here.”

