A week out from former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has a warning for his Democratic colleagues:

Trying to prolong a sham trial for political purposes could have a political blowback they’re not counting on.

And Vice President Kamala Harris will be a primary target.

In an appearance Tuesday on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Graham told host Sean Hannity that any Democratic attempt to bring in witnesses to discuss Trump’s alleged role in inciting the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6 would open up a chance for Republicans to bring up Harris’ own words regarding the much more destructive riots the country saw over the summer.

And that won’t play well with the sane half of the American people who voted for Trump in November.

“If you’re going to pursue this, and you want to start calling witnesses, and you want to drag this out, it would be fair to have Kamala Harris’ tape played where she bailed people out of jail,” Graham said.

“What more could you do to incite future violence than to pay the bail of the people who broke up the shops and beat up the cops?” he said. “How is that not inciting future violence? Be careful what you wish for, my Democratic colleagues. Be careful what you wish for.”

Graham’s reference to a “tape” was apparently an error, but there’s no doubt there’s evidence that Harris encouraged the disturbances over the summer that started over the death in police custody of alleged counterfeiter George Floyd in Minneapolis, then spiraled into orgies of destruction around the country.

The woman who’s now a heartbeat from the presidency actually solicited bail money for jailed rioters in Minneapolis after the city’s 3rd Police Precinct was attacked by arsonists.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

(That wouldn’t be a good look even if every suspect bailed out was a freedom fighter for social justice. Unfortunately for Minnesota crime victims, that wasn’t quite the case.)

Check out Graham’s interview with Hannity here. The whole thing is worth watching, but the Harris reference comes about the 5:10 mark.

Graham’s words draw new attention to the almost ludicrous double standards Democrats employ — with the enthusiastic assistance of the mainstream media — when it comes to incitement of violence.

In a purely partisan power play, Democrats have impeached a then-sitting president for alleged “incitement of insurrection” when Trump’s own words fail to prove anything of the kind.

In his speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, Trump specifically urged his listeners to march “peacefully and patriotically,” according to an Associated Press transcript.

Meanwhile, liberals and their media cheerleaders forget or gloss over four years’ worth of violence and intimations of violence from Black Lives Matter activists, “anti-fascist” antifa anarchists and even Democratic lawmakers such as California’s Maxine Waters.

The incursion of Jan. 6 by Trump supporters was inexcusable, of course. But what his political enemies are doing in its aftermath is even worse.

It was not Trump or the tens of millions of Americans who support him that created the conditions for the Jan. 6 violence. It was the Democratic Party, its leftist fellow travelers and a grossly, hypocritically complicit mainstream media that spent four years sending a message that violence in pursuit of political goals was acceptable.

Yet Democrats are pursuing an impeachment trial against a man who’s no longer in office with the intent, as made clear in their pretrial brief, of disqualifying Trump from seeking the presidency again.

As bad as Trump’s first impeachment trial was, this second one is worse.

It’s a sham trial brought by political enemies that will be presided over by one of the former president’s most outspoken political opponents, with the question of his guilt or innocence literally decided in advance by every member of the potential jury.

After 45 senators voted last week that the impeachment trial itself was unconstitutional, an acquittal is essentially a foregone conclusion. That clearly isn’t stopping Democrats from putting the country through an unnecessary trial of its own, but if patriotism doesn’t motivate them, maybe politics will.

Plenty of Democrats are in line to be hurt if the country starts looking closely at who’s really responsible for the political violence that’s wracked the country for the better part of a year – and, as Graham’s interview made clear, Kamala Harris is at the top of the list.

