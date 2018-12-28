Lindsey Graham Writes an Open Letter to Nancy Pelosi About the Border Wall

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham told House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic caucus on Friday that there would not be a deal on a funding bill unless it included appropriations to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“To Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats,” Graham tweeted. “No Wall Money, No Deal.”

To Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats: No Wall Money, No Deal. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 28, 2018

The House passed a stopgap funding bill on Dec. 20 that included $5.7 billion for a border wall, however, with a 51-seat majority in the Senate, Republicans fell short of the necessary 60 votes needed to send it to President Donald Trump’s desk for signature.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to kill the legislation on arrival in the Senate, and consequently, a government shutdown has been in effect since funding expired Dec. 21.

TRENDING: Song Triggers 200-Person Brawl at Roller Rink: ‘I Didn’t Want To Die’

Pelosi has reportedly walked away from further shutdown negotiations and pledged not to appropriate a single dollar toward funding a wall.

The California congresswoman promised to put forth a funding bill that does not include any of Trump’s demands when she assumes the speakership in January.

Graham has been a vocal advocate for building a wall.

Senator @LindseyGrahamSC joined me to talk more on all of the developing news and the fight for border security: pic.twitter.com/RL7HHuJBxY — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) December 23, 2018

Do you support Trump's border wall? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

In early December he urged Trump not to concede funding, but rather stand strong and require at least $5 billion in appropriations.

“If I were the president, I would dig in and not give in on additional wall funding — I’d want the whole $5 billion because the caravan is a game changer,” Graham said.

“$1.6 billion is available to the president, he wants $5 billion, and after the caravan, if you don’t see the need for additional border wall security, you’re just not paying much attention.”

Democrats spend like drunken sailors on everything but border security-wall. More money needed for border security-wall to protect our country from drugs, crime, and terrorism. Hang tough Mr. President! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 22, 2018

“More money needed for border security-wall to protect our country from drugs, crime, and terrorism,” Graham tweeted on Dec. 22. “Hang tough Mr. President!”

RELATED: Mark Meadows Says Trump Will Not Budge on Requested Amount for Wall Funding Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.