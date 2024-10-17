A new report indicates President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama privately shared an unflattering opinion about Vice President Kamala Harris during Wednesday’s funeral for Ethel Kennedy.

The report comes from the New York Post, which said it hired a professional lip reader to learn what took place when the two Democrats spoke privately in a conversation caught on camera but too far for a microphone to hear.

The Post report offers a unique take on the conversation, which fascinated many.

“She’s not as strong as me,” Biden said, according to the Post.

“I know … that’s true,” Obama replied, according to the lip-reading.

Obama then added, “We have time.”

“Yeah, we’ll get it in time,” Biden said.

Earlier, Obama had said, “It’s important that we have some time together.”

The Post interpreted the quote as a reference to Obama campaigning for Harris.

The Post said the lip reading was done by Jeremy Freeman, “a London-based forensic lip reader who was born deaf and for 16 years has served as a University College London-certified expert witness for litigants, the police and journalists.”

The Post sought a reaction from Democrats to the conversation, noting that Harris was not directly mentioned.

“From the outset, there has been widespread concern that Harris was not a strong alternative to Biden, who clearly was a sinking ship. So much so [that] multiple House members floated the idea of an open convention or removing Harris from the ticket along with Biden,” one unnamed Democratic source reportedly told the Post.

“Democrats essentially robbed Peter to pay Paul and are now stuck with a less likable sinking ship.”

Biden representative Andrew Bates mocked the report.

“A ‘lip reading expert’? Did your usual right-wing soothsayer have their out-of-office up? Only President Biden and President Obama know what they discussed, but this certainly wasn’t it,” he said.

The Post said two former White House officials who worked for Biden and are backing Harris cast doubt on the lip reader’s version of what was said.

