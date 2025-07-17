Lip Reader Catches the Sweet Comment Trump Made to Melania During Club World Cup Final

A lip reading expert captured a fun moment between President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Sunday’s FIFA Club World Cup final that took place in New Jersey.

Great Britain’s Chelsea F.C. defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“Wow, you can see each team. It looks so good. Fantastic,” Trump said to Melania after they entered his box at the game, lip reader Nicola Hickling told The Irish Star.

“Good job. Wow,” he continued. “It’s so freaking magical.”

Trump then turned to Melania, asking her the question: “Sweetie, do you think it could’ve been any better?”

He added that he gets “such a rush just from being among it all,” then encouraged his wife and the others in the box to “look at it all,” reiterating once again his belief that “it looks amazing.”

Melania agreed.

She looked very Jacqueline Kennedy-esque in her elegant white dress and large sunglasses.

Do you think the president and his wife are together for good? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (50 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The first couple was met with loud cheers, though the Star said there were some “boos” too.

.@POTUS and @FLOTUS arrive at MetLife Stadium for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup ⚽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/gkb1T2g70H — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 13, 2025

Trump presented medals to all the members of Chelsea’s winning team and seemed very much caught up in the moment.

.@POTUS presents medals to @ChelseaFC after winning the FIFA Club World Cup 🥇 pic.twitter.com/p7sRJEUnKp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 13, 2025

After the team was presented with the winning trophy, the president hung right in there with them during their celebration.

.@POTUS and FIFA President Gianni Infantino present @ChelseaFC with the FIFA Club World Cup trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NJVgC71RWT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 13, 2025

Trump told a reporter at the event, “We have a hot country. It’s really hot, and I think the soccer is going to be very hot here, too.”

.@POTUS: “We have a hot country. It’s really hot, and I think the soccer is going to be very hot here, too. It already is — it’s gotten a lot of play, and I think with the play come the great players, and I think it’ll do very well.” pic.twitter.com/yQB3TFWNr4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 13, 2025

“It already is — it’s gotten a lot of play, and I think with the play come the great players, and I think it’ll do very well.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.