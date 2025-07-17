Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump join FIFA President Gianni Infantino while watching the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Commentary
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump join FIFA President Gianni Infantino while watching the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Luke Hales / Getty Images)

Lip Reader Catches the Sweet Comment Trump Made to Melania During Club World Cup Final

 By Randy DeSoto  July 17, 2025 at 5:30am
Share

A lip reading expert captured a fun moment between President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Sunday’s FIFA Club World Cup final that took place in New Jersey.

Great Britain’s Chelsea F.C. defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“Wow, you can see each team. It looks so good. Fantastic,” Trump said to Melania after they entered his box at the game, lip reader Nicola Hickling told The Irish Star.

“Good job. Wow,” he continued. “It’s so freaking magical.”

Trump then turned to Melania, asking her the question: “Sweetie, do you think it could’ve been any better?”

He added that he gets “such a rush just from being among it all,” then encouraged his wife and the others in the box to “look at it all,” reiterating once again his belief that “it looks amazing.”

Melania agreed.

She looked very Jacqueline Kennedy-esque in her elegant white dress and large sunglasses.

Do you think the president and his wife are together for good?

The first couple was met with loud cheers, though the Star said there were some “boos” too.

Trump presented medals to all the members of Chelsea’s winning team and seemed very much caught up in the moment.

Related:
CNN's Bakari Sellers Attempts to Take Down Barron Trump, But He Ends Up Humiliating Himself

After the team was presented with the winning trophy, the president hung right in there with them during their celebration.

Trump told a reporter at the event, “We have a hot country. It’s really hot, and I think the soccer is going to be very hot here, too.”

“It already is — it’s gotten a lot of play, and I think with the play come the great players, and I think it’ll do very well.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Lip Reader Catches the Sweet Comment Trump Made to Melania During Club World Cup Final
NPR CEO Foolishly Asks for Examples of Bias, Gets Hit with Dozens of Jaw-Dropping Times They Went All in for Libs
CNN Gives Dems Harsh Reality Check for Midterms By Comparing Polling From '06 and '18
Trump Responds to Reports That He's About to Fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
Newsom Bizarrely Responds with Profanity After Joe Rogan Calls Out His 'Draconian' COVID Mandates
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation