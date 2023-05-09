Lipreaders Reveal What Frustrated King Charles Said as He Sat in His Coach Before Coronation

Two lipreaders claim they’ve deciphered the words of King Charles III during what appears to have been a moment of frustration before his coronation.

The king looked irritated as he and Queen Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey for the ceremony on Saturday.

Charles was seen speaking with intensity as they waited for a few moments in their carriage.

Charles looks like he’s pissed off? I know he’s probably practicing his speech but still pic.twitter.com/oZx06uotVD — celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 6, 2023

Lipreader Jacqui Press provided her interpretation of Charles’ words to the Daily Mail.

“I’m worried about time. I mean, it’s been longer this time and, well, erm, I mean, look! I know.”

Another unnamed lipreader gave a different translation to Sky News.

“We can never be on time. Yes, I’m — this is a negative. There’s always something.”

Charles’ son Prince William, Princess Kate and their children Charlotte and Louis were reportedly late to the coronation, which may have caused the delay.

The king apparently losing his patience on Saturday wasn’t the first time he’d been caught venting his frustration on camera.

Charles bemoaned a leaky pen and realized that he had written the wrong date on a royal document in September — days after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking after the coronation, Anglican bishop Dr. Guli Francis-Dehqani admitted that a few planned elements of the grand ceremony were botched, according to the Mail.

“There were one or two things that didn’t go strictly to plan,” he said. Pressed for details, he added, “I’m not going to embarrass anyone in particular.”

The service generally went smoothly, Charles’ apparent complaints notwithstanding.

The crowning moment of the day was executed without error.

The moment that King Charles III was crownedhttps://t.co/zkaEKcbtbn pic.twitter.com/A7M3rIbly1 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 6, 2023

Charles’ son Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was in attendance, although his American wife and fellow dissident royal Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stayed behind with their two children in California.

Harry was relegated to the third row and made a quick getaway after the service, apparently without speaking to his father or older brother.

