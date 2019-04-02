List of Celebrities Threatening Boycott over ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Bill Swells to over 100

As a pro-life “heartbeat” bill awaits the promised signature of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Hollywood celebrities and the governors of other states are out to make Georgia pay a stiff price for its anti-abortion stand.

“States that claim to be a good value for business need to demonstrate the right values, including standing up for women’s rights,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, tweeted Saturday.

Murphy announced he will be meeting with entertainment industry officials in hopes of luring away productions that currently use Georgia as a location.

Tomorrow, @FirstLadyNJ and I will meet with film industry reps in CA to make the case for choosing NJ over anti-choice states like GA. States that claim to be a good value for business need to demonstrate the right values, including standing up for women’s rights. #HB481 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2019

TRENDING: Trump Explodes on ‘Witch Hunt’ After Richard Burr Reaches Conclusion on Russia: ‘We Have Found No Collusion’

Pennsylvania Attorney Gen. Josh Shapiro, touting his state’s embrace of abortion, has also said Pennsylvania is in the hunt.

Roe is the law—I protect it every day. Any state that guts women’s rights won’t succeed. #HB481 In the meantime, PA offers tax credits for: 🎥 Feature films🎥 TV films🎥 Talk + game show series🎥 Commercials🎥 TV pilots / episodes We welcome you to the Keystone State! https://t.co/TqBrLslHKR — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) March 31, 2019

Grabbing a chunk of Georgia’s film industry, which Kemp has said brings in $60 billion to the state, is on the table because of a series of protests against the “heartbeat” bill from more than 100 Hollywood celebrities who have signed on to a letter threatening to pull business from Georgia if Kemp signs the bill.

Actress Alyssa Milano started the ball rolling with about 50 Hollywood supporters, but that number has grown.

To @BrianKempGA & Speaker Ralston:Attached, is an open letter signed by 50 actors against #HB481. On behalf of the undersigned–as people often called to work in GA or those of us contractually bound to work in GA–we hope you’ll reconsider signing this bill. #HBIsBadForBusiness pic.twitter.com/DsOmAWYU2x — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 28, 2019

The Writers Guild of America, which represents television and film writers, has also called for Georgia to be punished if the bill is signed into law.

RELATED: Republicans Make One Last Attempt To Protect Babies Who Survive Abortion

WGAE and @WGAWest oppose Georgia’s abortion ban legislation #HB481. This draconian anti-choice law would discourage people in our industry from working in Georgia and could harm the state’s vibrant film and television industry. Full statement attached. pic.twitter.com/bAfJkhXSTv — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) March 26, 2019

Georgia’s proposed legislation would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, roughly the time at which a baby’s heartbeat can be detected.

Will Georgia pay a price for standing up to liberals and Hollywood like this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 20% (10 Votes) 80% (41 Votes)

In Kemp, the Hollywood tidal wave of names will collide with a politician who, in running for office last year, said he would sign the bill.

“I support a ‘Heartbeat Bill’ that outlaws abortions after six weeks. In fact, I am the only candidate for governor to signal support for the bill that was just passed in Iowa. The left calls it radical but it’s just common sense to me. As the father of three, I remember listening to the heartbeats of my girls.

“We were knitted together in our mother’s womb and protecting His craftsmanship at six weeks is certainly worth the inevitable courtroom battle,” Kemp said on his campaign website.

He backed up that campaign talk with a tweet after the bill was passed by Georgia lawmakers.

Georgia values life. We stand up for the innocent and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. The legislature’s bold action reaffirms our priorities and who we are as a state. I thank these lawmakers for their leadership and applaud their undeniable courage. #gapol — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) March 29, 2019

“Georgia values life. We stand up for the innocent and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves,” he wrote.

“The legislature’s bold action reaffirms our priorities and who we are as a state. I thank these lawmakers for their leadership and applaud their undeniable courage.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.