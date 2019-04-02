SECTIONS
List of Celebrities Threatening Boycott over ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Bill Swells to over 100

Hollywood liberals Alyssa Milano, left, Alec Baldwin, center, and Amy Schumer, right.Getty Images; Shutterstock; Shutterstock)Hollywood liberals Alyssa Milano, left, Alec Baldwin, center, and Amy Schumer, right, are part of a cadre in the entertainment world trying to threaten the state of Georgia over a pro-life bill the governor has vowed to sign. (Getty Images; Shutterstock; Shutterstock)

By Jack Davis
Published April 2, 2019 at 12:35pm
As a pro-life “heartbeat” bill awaits the promised signature of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Hollywood celebrities and the governors of other states are out to make Georgia pay a stiff price for its anti-abortion stand.

“States that claim to be a good value for business need to demonstrate the right values, including standing up for women’s rights,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, tweeted Saturday.

Murphy announced he will be meeting with entertainment industry officials in hopes of luring away productions that currently use Georgia as a location.

Pennsylvania Attorney Gen. Josh Shapiro, touting his state’s embrace of abortion, has also said Pennsylvania is in the hunt.

Grabbing a chunk of Georgia’s film industry, which Kemp has said brings in $60 billion to the state, is on the table because of a series of protests against the “heartbeat” bill from more than 100 Hollywood celebrities who have signed on to a letter threatening to pull business from Georgia if Kemp signs the bill.

Actress Alyssa Milano started the ball rolling with about 50 Hollywood supporters, but that number has grown.

The Writers Guild of America, which represents television and film writers, has also called for Georgia to be punished if the bill is signed into law.

Georgia’s proposed legislation would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, roughly the time at which a baby’s heartbeat can be detected.

In Kemp, the Hollywood tidal wave of names will collide with a politician who, in running for office last year, said he would sign the bill.

“I support a ‘Heartbeat Bill’ that outlaws abortions after six weeks. In fact, I am the only candidate for governor to signal support for the bill that was just passed in Iowa. The left calls it radical but it’s just common sense to me. As the father of three, I remember listening to the heartbeats of my girls.

“We were knitted together in our mother’s womb and protecting His craftsmanship at six weeks is certainly worth the inevitable courtroom battle,” Kemp said on his campaign website.

He backed up that campaign talk with a tweet after the bill was passed by Georgia lawmakers.

“Georgia values life. We stand up for the innocent and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves,” he wrote.

“The legislature’s bold action reaffirms our priorities and who we are as a state. I thank these lawmakers for their leadership and applaud their undeniable courage.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
