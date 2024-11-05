List: The Creepiest Sex Fiends in Hollywood Love Donating to Dems

Campaigning for office costs a lot of money. Naturally, candidates have their hat in hands when approaching the rich and/or famous for donations. That’s not news.

What may be news — and what the Democrats probably don’t want you to focus on the final day of the 2024 campaign — is how many of their big celebrity donors just happen to be among the biggest sex fiends in Hollywood or elsewhere among the elite.

Last Thursday, the U.K. Daily Mail catalogued how some of the biggest media names donate their pelf when it comes to politicians.

Most of it wasn’t surprising: Tesla/SpaceX/X impresario Elon Musk and Ultimate Fighting Championship chief Dana White are two of the biggest donors on the GOP side, while actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts were two of the biggest donors on the Democratic side.

Some of the information is surprising. For instance, rapper Marshall “Eminem” Mathers, despite being outspoken in his loathing of Republicans, has only donated $250 to one candidate — former Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill, who was forced to resign in 2019 after images of her making out with a campaign staffer and smoking a bong began circulating.

And then there are the sex creeps, catalogued under a category called “Generous Jailbirds” by the Mail.

Surprise: They’re all Dems!

First, movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who made little pretense of being anything but a hyper-liberal Democrat before he was accused of innumerable sexual improprieties. He’s now on Riker’s Island in New York City, serving a sentence for sexual assault.

“Weinstein made 106 separate donations in total from 1995 to 2017 using the zip code of The Weinstein Company and Miramax Films in New York,” the Daily Mail reported.

The total cost of that: $580,000.

Coming in second among the generous jailbirds: Jeffrey Epstein.

“The late pedophile and sex trafficker was a big Democrat supporter, donating 61 times before 2002,” the Daily Mail noted, with the donations totally $181,000.

And lest we forget, his madam and accomplice — Ghislaine Maxwell — also came in on the “Generous Jailbirds” list.

“Epstein’s accomplice, currently serving time in a Florida federal jail on a sex trafficking conviction, once gave $2,300 to Hillary’s failed bid for president during the 2008 election,” they noted.

That’s less than the $22,000 Bill Cosby gave the party.

“The disgraced comedian has made 15 contributions to Democratic campaigns, totaling $22,000. His most recent was $2,000 to Obama for America in 2012,” the article pointed out.

And last but certainly not least: Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In addition to his ex-girlfriend showing up at the last minute to endorse Kamala Harris, Diddy also “dished out $5,900 to the Democrats on three separate occasions,” the Mail reported.

“His last recorded donation was in 2021, when he gave $2,100 to far-left former Ohio state senator Nina Turner in her failed bid for the United States House of Representatives.”

It’s like a figurative murderer’s row of accused and convicted degenerates — and they all have one thing in common with their donations. What a surprise. And those are just the ones that have been charged with crimes.

Again, this isn’t the kind of thing that gets much press, even in the closing days of the campaign. It’s worth noting that the party of promiscuity — the first of the two major political parties to elect a man who was an obvious serial adulterer, who would later be credibly accused of rape and impeached for lying about his relationship with an intern — is also the party of depravity, and yet it feels no need to explain itself while, at the same time, it claims the mantle of #MeToo and parades specious claims of misconduct against whoever they can.

Why do all the known perverts among the American elite seem to support the Democrats? It’s a question that practically answers itself.

