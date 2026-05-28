A-List Hollywood Actor Explains Why He's Backing Spencer Pratt for LA Mayor: 'Just Look Around'

As the Los Angeles mayoral primary approaches, actor Dennis Quaid threw his support behind Republican candidate Spencer Pratt over incumbent Democrat Karen Bass, calling it an obvious choice.

Quaid, 72, is known for headlining a variety of popular films, including the 2024 biopic “Reagan.”

When asked why he was endorsing Pratt during an interview with Fox News Digital published on Wednesday, he replied, “Why? What are you talking about? Why? Just look around, man.”

This was likely a reference to the many issues facing the city, including homelessness, crime, budget shortfalls, and the local government’s handling of the 2025 LA wildfires.

The actor also reportedly said, “Go Spencer Pratt,” at the 2nd Annual Military & Veteran Entertainment Awards Gala Saturday.

Pratt, a former reality television star and businessman, has been highly critical of the political leadership in Los Angeles.

His campaign website states that “the devastating 2025 Palisades fires that destroyed his family home” caused Pratt to jump into the fray and run against Bass.

Do you think Spencer Pratt has a shot at winning in far-left Los Angeles? Yes No

A login link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link to log in and vote. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (241 Votes) No: 4% (10 Votes)

The site also includes a statement from Pratt, which reads: “I’m not a politician. I’m a husband and father who watched my home burn because the system failed us. We don’t need more government programs. We need common sense, accountability, and a Mayor that shows up for everyone.”

Quaid and Pratt have been highly critical of Mayor Bass, especially for leaving the country during the dangerous windstorms that preceded and intensified the wildfires.

In addition to Quaid, Pratt has gotten endorsements from other conservative and libertarian figures like Joe Rogan, James Woods, and Adam Carolla.

Bass, meanwhile, touted her own celebrity endorsement from actor Samuel L. Jackson with a post Thursday on her X account.

“Honored to have the endorsement of my dear friend, @SamuelLJackson,” she wrote. “Sam has always shown up for the people and causes he believes in – and I am grateful he is showing up for Los Angeles. We’re aligned on the change I’m working to bring to L.A.”

Bass added, “That means getting more people off the streets into housing and connected with comprehensive services. It means more affordable housing units being built. And it means continuing to lower crime down to historic lows.”

Honored to have the endorsement of my dear friend, @SamuelLJackson Sam has always shown up for the people and causes he believes in – and I am grateful he is showing up for Los Angeles. We’re aligned on the change I’m working to bring to L.A. That means getting more people… pic.twitter.com/OdwUVuDzhv — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) May 26, 2026

Jackson said Bass was someone who “will go in the streets and gather the people together, not someone who will divide them.”

President Donald Trump has frequently butted heads with Bass over immigration and other political issues. He expressed support for Pratt earlier this month.

“I’d like to see him do well, he’s a character,” Trump said, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

“I assume he probably supports me,” the president added. “I hear he does. I heard he’s a big MAGA person. He’s doing well.”

Pratt is a registered Republican, but will be running as an independent.

CNBC reported on Pratt’s recent surge in the polls, citing a UC Berkeley-Los Angeles Times survey that has him at 22 percent among likely voters. That puts him just behind Bass at 26 percent. City Councilmember Nithya Raman garnered 25 percent.

The poll also revealed that Pratt and Raman have gained eight percentage points since March, making the race a toss-up.

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