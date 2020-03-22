SECTIONS
List: Media's Original Take on Travel Bans Abandoned Common Sense for Trump Hate

By Harold Hutchison
Published March 22, 2020 at 3:39pm
While the mainstream media is currently blasting President Donald Trump for allegedly not acting aggressively enough in handling the Wuhan coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, many correspondents were singing a different tune not so long ago.

In fact, they were critical of the aggressive actions Trump was taking around the end of January, including the Jan. 31 ban on travelers from China and quarantines ordered for U.S. citizens returning from China.

But you do not need to take our word for it.

Lyndsey Fifield, social media manager for the Heritage Foundation, has made a little list on Twitter.

For example, she notes that a New York Times report from Jan. 31 paraphrased Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota, as calling the ban and quarantine measures “an emotional or political reaction.”

Fifield then followed with a look at the Washington Post’s coverage of Trump’s order.

A Jan. 31 report in The Washington Post quoted a Twitter post by the Foreign Ministry of the People’s Republic of China, which whined, “In disregard of WHO recommendation against travel restrictions, the US went the opposite way.”

The whinefest continued with the Chinese spokesman asking, “Where’s the empathy?”

Given what we now know about the cover-up the People’s Republic of China carried out, awe wonder if the Washington Post and New York Times would like to ask the Chinese some tough questions.

Next in line for some tough questions, of course, is the World Health Organization, which is credibly accused of ignoring warnings from Taiwan in December potential human-to-human transmission of COVID-19.

But wait, there’s more, as legendary pitchman Billy Mays would say.

Fifield then pulled up a piece from Statnews.com, a site focusing on medical and health news.

All that site did, in its Jan. 31 article, was claim the president was listening to “conservative lawmakers and far right supporters” rather than public health experts. The piece was headlined “Health experts warn China travel ban will hinder coronavirus response.”

Looking at what we are dealing with today, who do you think was right?

Do you think the media's hatred of Trump is compromising their coverage of the pandemic?

Reasonable people who not only look at what was said back then, but who also think about what else was reported about the way the People’s Republic of China tried to hide the outbreak, might wonder if a large part of the media is more interested in getting Trump than actually reporting the facts.

Far too often, they are being more critical of the administration calling out China than they are interested in explaining just how this outbreak got so bad.

Would they really let Beijing off the hook to beat Trump, after that regime’s negligence has wrecked the economy and left people sick — or dead?

It’s not a nice thought to think, but when it comes to mainstream media hypocrisy, can we really afford to not trust what our eyes are seeing and what our ears are hearing?

Harold Hutchison
Harold Hutchison has been covering military and national security issues for over 15 years for multiple media outlets, including Soldier of Fortune, The Daily Caller and National Review. He also has over two decades of professional involvement in Second Amendment issues.
