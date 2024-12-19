Share
Commentary
The bill contains several "woke" provisions changing terminology regarding "offenders" and "homeless people" just to satisfy Democrats.
Commentary
The bill contains several "woke" provisions changing terminology regarding "offenders" and "homeless people" just to satisfy Democrats. (House of Representatives / Screen shot)

List: Seven of the Most Idiotic Things RINOs Hid in the Continuing Resolution

 By Randy DeSoto  December 19, 2024 at 1:40pm
Share

The so-called DOGE brothers of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy appear to have scored the first victory in their war against wasteful government spending, and President-elect Donald Trump hasn’t even taken office yet.

Congressional leaders had struck a “bipartisan” deal to fund the government until March 14 through what’s called a continuing resolution, but quite a few add-ons were included, making what should only have been a few-page bill roughly 1,500 pages long.

First, it’s a good rule of thumb that when “bipartisan” is used to describe a piece of legislation, that means Republicans have rolled over and Democrats are getting most, if not all, of what they want.

A true Republican lawmaker — not one in name only — is always looking for ways to cut spending and decrease the size and power of the federal government.

This CR did the opposite.

Ramaswamy, who will co-chair Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, listed four of the most idiotic things tacked on to a bill that was supposed to simply keep the current spending levels in place until the new GOP Congress takes over next month and gets to work.

The CR included a hefty pay raise for members of Congress, up from the current $174,000-per-year salary.

Should Speaker Mike Johnson be removed from his leadership position?

It expanded federal health care benefits. Further, it called for opening a new NFL stadium in Washington, D.C. and renewed the Global Engagement Center established during the final year of President Barack Obama’s administration.

The center, which is part of the State Department, “is tasked with countering foreign state and non-state propaganda and disinformation targeting the United States and U.S. interests,” according to the Congressional Research Service.

Ramaswamy called the center a “key node of the censorship industrial complex.”

So that’s four ridiculous things.

There were also some “woke” provisions in the CR to satisfy Democrats. It replaced the word “offender” of federal crimes to “justice-involved individual.”

Related:
Vivek Rewrites 1500-Page, Pork-Filled Budget Bill Using Just 75 Words Dems and RINOs Will Despise

The bill would have also broadened the definition of “United States person” to include “any person in the United States,” i.e. not just citizens or lawful resident aliens.

Finally, the legislation would have replaced “homeless individuals” with “individuals experiencing homelessness.”

All three instances above are typical silly leftist changes in language to make people less responsible for their actions.

Musk declared victory on Wednesday afternoon, posting, “Your elected representatives have heard you and now the terrible bill is dead.”

“The voice of the people has triumphed!” he added.

The bill is dead and Johnson and other leaders are reportedly working on a “clean” — or at least cleaner — CR that likely includes funding the government, extending the debt ceiling, disaster relief and a provision for farmers.

That is what Trump supports.

Hopefully, this will be the first of many DOGE victories that will bring the federal government back to operating within its means.

The future of the U.S. economy and its position as superpower for good depends on it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




List: Seven of the Most Idiotic Things RINOs Hid in the Continuing Resolution
Fans Immediately Spot Something Wrong with NFL Announcer: 'Look at His Eyes'
Mike Johnson's House Speaker Job Now in Jeopardy as Backlash Against Massive Spending Bill Grows: Report
Biden Hits All-Time Rock Bottom in New Poll While Trump Continues Upward Climb
Biden Administration to Give Unprecedented $15 Billion Climate Change Handout to California Company: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation