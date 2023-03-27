Parler Share
President Joe Biden speaks while hosting the Small Business Administration's Women's Business Summit in the White House on Monday.
President Joe Biden speaks while hosting the Small Business Administration's Women's Business Summit in the White House on Monday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Listen to Biden's First Words After News of Shooting at Christian School Breaks: 'This Is So Insulting'

 By Johnathan Jones  March 27, 2023 at 2:10pm
President Joe Biden is not known for being an eloquent speaker, but his remarks on Monday after three children were shot to death at a private Christian school in Tennessee were horrifyingly tone-deaf.

Seven people are dead after police say a female entered The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school in Nashville, and opened fire.

The Associated Press reported a 28-year-old woman was carrying two rifles and a pistol.

The 14-minute massacre ended when the woman, who has not yet been named, was shot and killed by local police.

Naturally, Biden commented on the shooting from the White House and politicized the deaths of children in his latest push for more gun control.

Transgender Left Sobbing After Incident with TSA Agent Reminds the World of the Truth: Report

“We have to do more to stop gun violence,” he said, according to The Hill. “It’s ripping our communities apart. It’s ripping at the very soul of the nation. We have to do more to protect our schools, so they aren’t turned into prisons.”

Biden added, “It’s about time that we begin to make some more progress.”

But before Biden used the deaths of children to call for disarming a country that is reeling from the crime he and his ilk on the far-left refuse to do anything about, he began his remarks by talking about ice cream.

“My name is Joe Biden,” he said to laughter from those in attendance for the Small Business Administration’s Women’s Business Summit. “I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband.”

“I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream,” he said “By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not.”

“It’s a delight to have you all here,” he said to the room.” He then asked someone, ‘Who are those good-looking kids back there?’

When he did get around to acknowledging the actual shooting, he said, “I gotta go … There’s a little thing going on in — around the world.”

CBS Anchor Literally Laughs at Biden Spokesman When He Offers Excuse for Joe Appearing in TikTok Video

Fox News initially cut away from his remarks, which went viral online and elicited some well-deserved condemnation.

Parents in Tennessee were in shock and in a state of mourning Monday after their children died at school.

Prior to trying to capitalize off the carnage — and as he ignored there is an epidemic of evil in the country — the president joked about ice cream.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




