Listen to Biden's First Words After News of Shooting at Christian School Breaks: 'This Is So Insulting'

President Joe Biden is not known for being an eloquent speaker, but his remarks on Monday after three children were shot to death at a private Christian school in Tennessee were horrifyingly tone-deaf.

Seven people are dead after police say a female entered The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school in Nashville, and opened fire.

The Associated Press reported a 28-year-old woman was carrying two rifles and a pistol.

The 14-minute massacre ended when the woman, who has not yet been named, was shot and killed by local police.

Naturally, Biden commented on the shooting from the White House and politicized the deaths of children in his latest push for more gun control.

“We have to do more to stop gun violence,” he said, according to The Hill. “It’s ripping our communities apart. It’s ripping at the very soul of the nation. We have to do more to protect our schools, so they aren’t turned into prisons.”

Biden added, “It’s about time that we begin to make some more progress.”

But before Biden used the deaths of children to call for disarming a country that is reeling from the crime he and his ilk on the far-left refuse to do anything about, he began his remarks by talking about ice cream.

Following the tragedy in Nashville, Biden opens his remarks today by talking about how much he loves chocolate chip ice cream pic.twitter.com/Amq80sirXj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2023

“My name is Joe Biden,” he said to laughter from those in attendance for the Small Business Administration’s Women’s Business Summit. “I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband.”

“I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream,” he said “By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not.”

“It’s a delight to have you all here,” he said to the room.” He then asked someone, ‘Who are those good-looking kids back there?’

When he did get around to acknowledging the actual shooting, he said, “I gotta go … There’s a little thing going on in — around the world.”

BIDEN: “I gotta go … There’s a little thing going on in around the world” pic.twitter.com/uVIXklEQhA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 27, 2023

Fox News initially cut away from his remarks, which went viral online and elicited some well-deserved condemnation.

This is how Joe Biden opened things up while the news carried his comments live during their Nashville shooting coverage. I’m at a loss for words with this guy. This is so insulting to people grieving right now. pic.twitter.com/Z92BN7C8ZC — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 27, 2023

We’re so far beyond screwed. There are no words. https://t.co/yOIWlK6uS5 — Zachary Miller (@_ZacharyMiller) March 27, 2023

BREAKING: Fox News cuts to Joe Biden expecting him to speak on the Nashville shooting, instead finds him ranting about eating Jeni’s chocolate chip ice cream.pic.twitter.com/6rJsFL2dAN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 27, 2023

The White House is now a nursing home. https://t.co/zE89NVmKrb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 27, 2023

Read the room Joe pic.twitter.com/f4hdyaVamy — Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) March 27, 2023

BIDEN: “We have to do more to protect our schools so they aren’t turned into prisons…The shooter in this situation…had two AK-47s…” pic.twitter.com/hPAqLYiCno — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 27, 2023

Parents in Tennessee were in shock and in a state of mourning Monday after their children died at school.

Prior to trying to capitalize off the carnage — and as he ignored there is an epidemic of evil in the country — the president joked about ice cream.

