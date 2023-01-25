Listen: Callers of 'The Breakfast Club' Blast 'Creep' Biden When Asked Should He Run in '24

Joe Biden and morning radio show “The Breakfast Club” have a bit of a history, as you might be aware of.

That history, more or less, began in May of 2020, where it was the scene of then-candidate Biden’s ugliest racial gaffe on the campaign trail. (Which says a lot; remember, this was a guy who got in trouble for waxing lyrical about a different era of “civility” in Washington where he could work with segregationist Dixiecrats, then, just months later, told an audience in Iowa that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”)

“The Breakfast Club” radio program, which features an all-black host lineup and is aimed at a black audience, was the perfect place to mend some fences in that department. So, when host Lenard “Charlamagne tha God” McKelvey said black voters and black media had more questions for him, this was a good time to have a prepared spiel about equity and inclusion and insert Ibram X. Kendi buzzword here.

Instead, he told the audience: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Biden’s “apology” for this was like something out of the “Three Stooges,” in which he said he was sorry but accused Charlamagne of acting like a “wise guy.” Charlamagne wasn’t going to let this go with a nyuk nyuk nyuk. While the host has remained an ardent liberal, he’s not exactly been an enthusiastic Biden booster.

Most famously, Mr. Tha God said Biden should “shut the f*** up forever” after a gaffe in July 2020 in which the candidate claimed “no Democratic president” had ever engaged in racist rhetoric like Donald Trump had. (To be fair, maybe he just doesn’t remember Woodrow Wilson, or the party’s Southern segregationist roots, or really much of anything.)

So, it’s fair to assume that when the program asked whether Biden should run for president again in 2024, there was going to be a bit of waffling there.

Let’s just say there was a bit more than that: As per Breitbart, not a single caller on Friday’s show thought the sitting president should seek another term.

The first caller even went so far as to say she wanted former President Donald Trump back.

“I think Biden is a creep. He ain’t really doing s*** for us,” she said. “I’d rather have Donald Trump because he was very blunt, he was very upfront, he didn’t care what he said on TV.”

OK, so maybe that was an aberration. The hosts asked where she was from, and when she responded Fort Myers, presumably the city in Florida, this seemed to confirm it.

“Oh, Florida. Florida, Cuban,” one host said. “The craziest people in America come from the Bronx and all of Florida,” another quipped — assumedly referring to the fact the Cuban community in the United States tends to lean Republican, given that fleeing your homeland because it turned into a communist hellhole tends to leave a bit of a sour taste in one’s mouth when it comes to leftists.

However, minority opposition to another Biden run, at least among “Breakfast Club” listenership, isn’t just limited to those cray-cray Cubans in Florida and the Bronx.

“I don’t think he should run again,” a second caller said. “And though I don’t know who’s running in his replacement, I’m 31, and I would like to see someone younger in there.

“I’m tired of the old farts in there. We need people who are more relatable, especially relatable to people of color.”

A third said that “everybody can see it, all the incompetency, he’s not even aware of what’s going on.

“Just like you guys said, the people are watching what’s going on. He’s incoherent. Charlamagne said it, everybody knows what’s going on with him, it’s a joke. I mean, to even really entertain the idea, it makes no sense at all.”

Oh, come on. With this sharp tack? That caller sounds like a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” if I’ve ever heard one:

The segment can be heard in full below:

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.







And yes, this is “The Breakfast Club” — the venue where Biden told the Democrats’ biggest minority bloc that, “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” However, is this all that much different from the rest of the Democrat electorate?

However, the second caller hit the problem perfectly when he said that “I don’t know who’s running in his replacement.” The problem is that we know who probably is, and they’re worse.

Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t just a sop to women and minority voters, she was supposed to be kind of like president 1a, the president waiting in the wings. To use a metaphor, she’s like rookie quarterback of the future, sitting behind the wily veteran as he plays out his last years.

Except, Kamala’s been given a few starts — and, to carry the football metaphor a bit further, she’s been a Ryan Leaf-level draft bust.

Who next? Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg seems like the logical pick, although that’s unlikely to be popular among “The Breakfast Club” listeners; before his improbable presidential run, which was based on his experience being mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Buttigieg could have plausibly written an Op-Ed for HuffPo titled “What I Hope to Tell Black Voters When I Eventually Meet One.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom? What would his campaign slogan be, “Make America California Already?” That sounds problematic, considering how people are fleeing that state in droves. Of course, there’s always those two perpetual losers who keep believing they’re going to fall upwards, Beto O’Rourke and Stacey Abrams. They’re both very available — but that sums up the problem with their electability.

So, sure — he’s a creep, he’s incoherent and he thinks that, if you’re black and you need a reason to vote for him over a Republican, you ain’t really black. There are plenty of reasons for Joe Biden not to run.

The problem? There are more reasons why everyone else who would take his place shouldn’t run, either.

