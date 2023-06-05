Boos rained down on Fox News host Sean Hannity when he relayed a suggestion to former President Donald Trump to tone down his combative rhetoric if he wants to win the 2024 election.

The incident occurred during a town hall in Clive, Iowa, on Thursday.

“I’ve asked you this question before. And it comes up a lot,” the Fox News host said.

“People ask me … ‘Why does he have to fight so hard? Why doesn’t he pick his fights a little more? Why does he have to call people names?’ And the only reason I think this is an important question is … it’s gonna come down to those people that maybe are in the middle a little more.”

Hannity continued: “The argument that they make to me is, ‘If he could just tone it down a hair, stop a little of the name-calling … that it might help you with swing voters that are needed for you to get over the finish line. It’s already hard enough, electoral vote-wise, for a Republican to win.’ What do you say to them?”

The crowd interrupted the Fox News host midsentence and booed the suggestion that the leading GOP contender tone down his confrontational style, with some people yelling, “No!”

An amused Hannity retorted: “Hang on! I said it’s their question. Leave me alone.”

Trump responded by saying being relentlessly tenacious in the face of the incessant attacks he has endured since entering politics is why he won the presidency, and he’s not going to change his style or soften his approach now.

“I won an election that was unprecedented, we beat somebody that supposedly had it made,” the 45th president said.

Do you support Trump for the GOP nomination? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (300 Votes) No: 5% (17 Votes)

“I came into office, and from the day I got in, I was under siege by people that had been in Washington for many years — put in there by many different presidents, in most cases, people that were against me.

“Like, they spied on my campaign. They did all sorts of things. I was under investigation and under siege, and so were my people.

“And if I wasn’t tough, I wouldn’t be here right now, I guarantee you that. If I didn’t fight back, I wouldn’t be here.”

The town hall audience reacted by erupting into applause.







Even Trump supporters who are disturbed by his recent disparagement of other Republicans must admit there’s some truth to his remarks.

If the former president were not as tough as he is, there’s no way he would have won the 2016 election or survived the nonstop onslaught he faces daily.

Critics say Trump is too thin-skinned without acknowledging that few people in the history of the world have endured such around-the-clock trolling, denunciation and vitriol.

So it’s understandable that the former president is often defensive and combative.

Besides, there’s a time to be polite and a time to be angry. Now is not the time to sit back and relax.

As Trump observed last week at the Iowa town hall: “We need courage in this country or we’re gonna lose our country.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.