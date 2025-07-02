Listen to This CNBC Anchor Fight to Hold Back Shock as She Reads Out Trump's Tariff Revenue

For those seeking honest coverage of President Donald Trump, the NBC family of news networks generally constitutes a barren wilderness.

On occasion, however, the business news channel CNBC provides an exception.

For instance, in a clip posted Monday to the social media platform X, CNBC’s Sara Eisen, co-anchor of the network’s “Squawk on the Street” and “Money Movers,” expressed astonishment at the gargantuan amount of revenue thus far collected by the U.S. government as a result of Trump’s tariffs.

“Look how much we’ve been collecting in revenues,” Eisen said before sharing a graph with the audience.

The graph showed month-by-month tariff revenues dating back 30 years.

“They have gone up a lot,” Eisen noted. “June is actually set for another big increase of $27 billion. That is money coming into U.S. coffers from tariffs.”

According to Yahoo, the Treasury Department’s June 25 daily statement of receipts for “Customs and Certain Excise Taxes” had already reached nearly $27 billion.

Indeed, the host marveled at the totals dating back to October 1. Nearly all of the eye-popping receipts, of course, have occurred under Trump.

“We are collecting a lot of revenue. So far, guys, $121 billion has flowed into the U.S. government since the start of the fiscal year,” she added.

Do you trust Trump to make the right decisions on trade and tariffs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1676 Votes) No: 1% (18 Votes)

Eisen also noted that the predictions of “experts” who warned of higher prices from tariffs have not materialized.

“It’s still a tiny portion of the overall revenues that the U.S. government gets, but it’s increasingly a lot, especially [since] we haven’t seen it in terms of the consumer paying off higher inflation,” she explained.

CNBC: “We are collecting A LOT of revenue” from tariffs — and we’re expecting another big increase for June. “That is money coming in to U.S. coffers … It’s increasingly a lot, especially since we haven’t seen it in terms of the consumer paying off higher inflation.” pic.twitter.com/0vlbF9vJTI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 30, 2025

Libs of TikTok, a prominent pro-Trump account on X, also shared the CNBC clip and reached the same conclusion.

“It’s almost like the ‘experts’ were wrong!” Libs of TikTok wrote.

CNBC forced to recognize that Trump’s tariffs have brought in over $121 BILLION to the US without imposing a burden on the consumers. It’s almost like the “experts” were wrong!pic.twitter.com/oaHfWcyFsr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 30, 2025

In April, when Trump launched his tariff policies in earnest, “experts,” including investors, panicked.

As usual, however, events have proven the president correct.

Moreover, while Eisen added the caveat that $121 billion represents a “tiny portion” of the federal government’s overall revenues, one must place that sum in context.

For instance, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, since the Russia-Ukraine War began in Feb. 2022 the United States has spent $175 billion on aid to Ukraine.

Coincidentally, two more months of $27 billion in receipts would push annual tariff revenues to exactly $175 billion.

Thus, the surge in tariff revenues alone under Trump will have fully reimbursed Americans for money already spent on Ukraine.

Perform this exercise with any number of federal outlays, and $121 billion will not seem so “tiny.”

On the whole, however, Eisen did not mean to downplay the tariff figures. Quite the contrary: she sounded genuinely astonished and impressed. And that is not something one sees every day on an NBC network.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.