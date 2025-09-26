Listen: Demonic Laugh Spills Out of Dem Congressional Candidate as She Revels in Charlie Kirk's Murder

To the people of southeastern Michigan: If you happen to see a herd of pigs rushing headlong into the nearest lake, then you may hope that God has cleansed the soul of Democratic congressional candidate Shelby Campbell.

“And the demons begged him, saying, ‘If you cast us out, send us away into the herd of pigs.’ And he said to them, ‘Go.’ So they came out and went into the pigs, and behold, the whole herd rushed down the steep bank into the sea and drowned in the waters.” (Matthew 8:31-32)

In a recent TikTok video so diabolical that one must see and hear it to believe it, Campbell celebrated the return of suspended late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, mocked the assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk, then, in a deep and raspy voice, laughed about it.

“Hey MAGA,” the demon-possessed woman began. “How bad does it hurt that Jimmy Kimmel’s back, but you guys can’t get your person back?”

Of course, those words alone signal Satan’s ownership of Campbell’s heart, mind, and soul. But the three-second laugh that followed removed all doubt.

Libs of TikTok, a prominent conservative account with more than 4.4 million followers on the social media platform X, posted Campbell’s video on Thursday. Thus, the video already had more than 1.5 million views as of Friday morning.

Readers may hear Campbell’s otherworldly laugh in the video below.

Democrat candidate for Congress in Michigan Shelby Campbell laughs like a maniac because Charlie was kiIIed This lunatic has no business representing Americans in Congress. Will @MichiganDems condemn this? pic.twitter.com/5mLh1Mv270 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 25, 2025

Unsurprisingly, many X users also heard the demon inside Campbell.

If Shelby Campbell is really out here laughing like a psycho over Charlie’s assassination, that’s not just disqualifying — that’s demonic. A wannabe lawmaker giggling over a patriot being murdered shows you exactly how rotten the Left’s culture has become. These people aren’t… — Dan Brisbois (@Dan_Brisbois) September 26, 2025

Was that a laugh..? It sounded like a demon. pic.twitter.com/NjThSvNXPc — Josh Boehm (@BaronBoehm) September 25, 2025

Fixer-upper for sale. One demon currently leasing, but will sell to the Legion with proven track record in full property demo. Ability to cause head rotation a bonus. — Jym Dingler (@JymDingler) September 25, 2025

Apparently demonic possession is now a prerequisite to run on their ticket 🤷‍♂️ — ProfRigh✞™ (@ProfRightTM) September 25, 2025

Then, in a follow-up video, the Father of Lies spoke through Campbell to slander Kirk.

“Hi, Michiganders, specifically Detroiters,” she began. “Do you guys care that Charlie Kirk has passed away? Yeah, I didn’t think so because my district is primarily black people, and Charlie Kirk said awful things about black people. So, no, I think my district will like me because I advocate for them as a white person.”

The congressional candidate then flipped off the camera and stuck out her tongue.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgarity that may offend some readers.

She doubled down on it https://t.co/YFvmQhN3Ew — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 26, 2025

For anyone who might have questioned the spiritual nature of our current political contest, Campbell’s video should remove all doubt.

Remember, too, that Satan has told those same lies about Kirk through far more prominent voices. Former President Barack Obama and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leap to mind.

In the end, of course, we fear nothing because we belong to Jesus.

Thus, in the meantime we have only to speak truth, fight evil, and watch as the worst of our Democratic neighbors, like a herd of pigs, run headlong toward their own destruction.

