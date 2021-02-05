It used to be that Democratic lawmakers would be at least a little less obvious with their hatred for America’s founding principles.

They have long been arguing that America is a systemically racist and overall terrible place to live, but they at least knew how to mask it a little bit. Now, the mask is completely off.

The latest example of this came Thursday, when Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee mocked Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, for proposing an amendment to say the Pledge of Allegiance before hearings.

I offered an amendment to add the Pledge of Allegiance to our Judiciary Committee procedures. Every Democrat voted “no,” and several mocked me for making the suggestion. https://t.co/c45OAmKzTu pic.twitter.com/kiq1A4ti1m — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 5, 2021

TRENDING: Last Open House Race Ends After Months of Wrangling with One More Seat Flipped Red

“I wake up in the morning and I pledge allegiance to the flag, I go outside regardless of the weather, I got my flag up by my house and I pledge allegiance,” Tennessee Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen said.

“Then I get on my knees and I pray. If I do that, if I, do I have to, am I supposed to do it again and how many times a day should I do that?”

“I think you should do it at least every hour,” another Democrat responds.

It’s bad enough that Democratic lawmakers don’t want to say the Pledge of Allegiance. I’m not sure what language in a speech regarding allegiance to the country they serve is so offensive that they have an objection to it.

Are Democrats acting in an un-American manner by mocking the Pledge of Allegiance? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (6681 Votes) 1% (46 Votes)

With that said, it is their right to vote against the amendment if they want to. However, the Democrats did not stop there.

They had to take it a step further by mocking Americans who do say the Pledge of Allegiance. Cohen even took a shot at people who pray every morning.

When Gaetz originally proposed the idea, he said he thought it could be unifying, according to the Daily Caller.

“I’m grateful to be back on this august committee and I understand and appreciate the significance and importance of the work that we do,” he said during the hearing on new house rules.

“And I just think it would be nice in the spirit of national unity and national pride which I know we all aspire to do to a greater extent than at the beginning of each meeting the chair, or one of the designees of the chair, would have the opportunity to lead us in the Pledge of Allegiance.”

RELATED: Watch: Dem City Councilman Stumbles Through Pledge of Allegiance

That’s a nice sentiment, but it appears the Democrats are no longer interested in coming together as Americans around the things that once unified us. This is not the only example of such behavior.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly sowed disunity by pushing the idea that America is systemically racist. Just this week, he claimed that Americans have “never fully lived up to the founding principles of this nation.”

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers have been discussing various attacks on Constitutional ideals for months, if not years. Recent ideas that have been tossed include abolishing the electoral college, adding Washington, D.C., as a state despite its purpose to be neutral, packing the courts and abolishing the filibuster.

And who could forget the many attacks liberals have waged on the national anthem? The New Hampshire Union Leader’s report about Democrats refusing to stand for the anthem in a Sept. 2020 house session is just one example.

In summary, the Democrats’ mockery of the Pledge of Allegiance is disappointing, but not surprising.

As sad as it is to say, liberal members of our government have been showing their disregard for founding American principles for a long time.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.