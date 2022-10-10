Listen: Hunter Biden Begs Hallie for Money Like a Child for 4 Minutes Straight: 'Give It to My Dad'

First son Hunter Biden can be heard begging his brother’s widow — and his own lover — for financial resources in a bizarre new audio clip obtained from the infamous “laptop from hell.”

The recording was reported Saturday by the New York Post. It was published to YouTube on Monday.







Hunter began a romantic relationship with his sister-in-law Hallie Biden after his brother Beau Biden’s death in 2015. When the relationship started, he was still married to his now-ex-wife Kathleen Buhle.

In the Aug. 31, 2018, recording, the couple are seemingly discussing credit card points — and the money they represent.

Biden uses the prospect of drug rehabilitation as a means to try to manipulate Hallie Biden into giving him the points. At one point, about the 1:20 mark in the video, he accused her of “stealing” from him.

“Oh, my God,” she answered, clearly exasperated.

Hunter claims the points are rightfully his, seemingly from his previous use of Hallie’s credit card.

“Please give me my points. They’re mine. I earned them. I paid for them,” he said about the 3:08 mark.

At another point, Biden suggested he’s headed to a rehab facility, but declines to identify the clinic in question when pressed by Hallie.

“I don’t have the money to do it!” he said about the 1:55 mark in the video. “I can use [the points] to use the place, the place I’m going. I don’t want you to know where I’m going. It’s very important.”

Hallie pressed Hunter to return to a luxury Los Angeles rehab facility in the call, according to the Post.

Hunter was in the throes of drug addiction at the time, regularly engaging in crack cocaine binges at a Los Angeles hotel, according to his 2021 memoir “Beautiful Things.”

Biden was eventually banned from the Chateau Marmont hotel for drug use, according to Yahoo.

Hunter even asked Hallie to transfer the credit card points to his uncle, James Biden, or now-President Joe Biden.

“Give it to my uncle Jimmy,” he said about the 2:25 mark. And then, “Give it to my dad.”

Hunter threatened to accuse Hallie of fraud for declining him credit card points he claimed were his, but she refused to acquiesce to the latest of multiple threats he’s allegedly made to her.

“Oh, God, don’t threaten me again,” she said.

The call ended as Hallie pledged to pay for the rehab facility without Hunter’s direct use of her credit card points. She then hung up on him.

Federal law enforcement reportedly believes the evidence is strong enough to charge Hunger Biden with crimes related to an illegal gun purchase and tax fraud. That charging is up to federal prosecutors.

