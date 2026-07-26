Listen: As Islamists Slaughter Christians, Democrat Candidate Warns Christians Feel 'Very Threatening' to Her - She's a Christian Minister

In almost all of the world, in multi-religious societies, we all know who is getting threatened by who.

Just look at Nigeria, for instance. If you’re a Christian, or even a secularist, you know full well who is threatening you, and it’s generally people of one certain faith.

But in America, if you’re significantly shielded enough — at least if you’re not one of the people in one of two twin towers some 25 years ago — you can believe that the real threat is from Christians.

In that vein, meet Sarah Trone Garriott. She’s a member of the Iowa Senate who’s running as the Democratic nominee in the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

She’s also, like another prominent Democrat we see trying to flip a congressional seat, a nominal Christian figure. Instead of “Presbyterian seminarian,” however, this time she’s a Lutheran minister.

It’s something the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee touted when they started spending money on her campaign to oust Rep. Zach Nunn, a Republican.

“Sarah Trone Garriott has spent her life showing up for her community, and now she’s running for Congress to continue that service: standing up to protect health care, get costs down, and always do what’s right for Iowa,” DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene said back in February, according to the Des Moines Register.

“A mom and a minister, Sarah is in this fight for Iowa families like her own, and she will win this race and work to make life more affordable for the hardworking families Zach Nunn has forgotten.”

Ah, yes, a minister. Who’s, um, afraid of Christians, as one unearthed clip demonstrates.

“We have seen some uncomfortable ways that faith and political power have collided,” Trone Garriott said at a 2023 event before the Iowa United Methodist Church Board of Laity.

“Um, you know, seeing the flag and the cross conflated. We have seen religious actors supporting specific political candidates, even when those candidates might not seem to match the values of that professed religious faith, there is this very strong allegiance to specific candidates,” she continued.

Yeah, gosh, wonder who she might be talking about. Anyway, I can’t imagine how Christians wouldn’t support the party of abortion on demand and “gender-affirming care” for children simply because they get a minister to run.

“That confuses us, and makes us wonder what on earth is going on,” she continued. “And we have seen religion and political violence showing up more and more in our public spaces.”

“It’s something that is just very in our faces and something that we are very concerned about, and something that feels very threatening.”

🚨FLASHBACK Iowa Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott calls religious conservatives “uncomfortable” and “something that feels very threatening” and links Christianity to “political violence.” TRONE GARRIOTT: “We have seen religion and political violence showing up more and more…” pic.twitter.com/UGBu9Ti3pW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 30, 2026

Meanwhile, in the rest of the world, here’s what the statistics look more like:

And this is an ongoing problem. In Nigeria, for example, thousands of Christians are killed every year and tens of thousands have been slaughtered in total by Islamic populations and terror organizations. The country, Global Christian Relief noted, “has emerged as a global epicenter for the martyrdom of Christians.”

If she thinks she’s protected because she’s in the First World, she should reconsider, particularly if she’s going to tell a joke. For instance, here’s British comedian Jimmy Carr succinctly explaining why he can make fun of Christians — and, indeed, other faiths — but not one particular faith:

Exactly. The comedians aren’t always right, but they do normally get the things the elites either ignore or are too blind to understand. Witness that here with everybody’s favorite religion of peace – ISLAM! pic.twitter.com/GE0ccA9qfK — Josh Manning (@Josh_Manning) March 31, 2026

But yes, please: Do tell us how you’re “threatened” by your own fellow Christians. Or at the very least, don’t call yourself a “minister.”

You may have the credentials, Sarah Trone Garriott, but you’re in another world of delusion and deception, one that is decidedly anti-Christian. You can’t fathom how sheltered you are by our bedrock values, and it shows.

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