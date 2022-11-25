Parler Share
Commentary
Kamala Harris greets Philippino fishermaning
Commentary
Vice President Kamala Harris greets Philippino fisherman oddly. (GOP War Room / YouTube screen shot)

Listen to What Kamala Harris Says in Bizarre Clip as Foreign Fishermen File Past

 By George Upper  November 25, 2022 at 2:27pm
Parler Share

This has been an odd week for the Biden administration’s attempts at public relations.

Yesterday, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden made an appearance by telephone during NBC’s live coverage of the Thanksgiving Day Parade that can only be described as awkward.

But Vice President Kamala Harris’ presence  in the Philippines Tuesday in support of the American Fish Right Program — I’m not making that up — might have been even cringier.

The U.S. has funded Fish Right to the tune of $33 million through the Agency for International Development, according to the University of Rhode Island. The project’s goal is to “create sustainable fisheries in the Philippines.”

So, making Harris look sort of silly is just a side effect, I guess.

Trending:
Thanksgiving Football Ad Calls Out 12 Republican Senators Siding with Democrats for a Sneaky 'Attack on People of Faith'

It probably looked good in writing: Harris would stand on a sidewalk at the shore and Philippino fisherman would walk by, each carrying what was presumably the day’s catch, or what viewers would assume was the day’s catch, anyway, and she would greet them pleasantly as they walk by.

OK, I take it back. That doesn’t look any better in writing than it did in real life.

At any rate, the end result was this silly 11-second video that the GOP clipped from C-SPAN and published to YouTube:



I mean, it’s not the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen.  It’s probably in the top 10, though.

But in Harris’ defense, what else was she going to do? Punch them on the shoulder as they passed? Steal a fish and run away laughing? Try to trip one of them? Her options were limited.

But it could have been worse, right? I mean, she could have given a speech full of rhetorical nonsense and … what? Oh, she did? And it was just as bad? Swell.

“The United States is proud of our longstanding ties with the people of the Philippines,” Harris said, according to the official White House transcript of the event. “I am here in Palawan to underscore the importance of our partnership in order to create economic opportunities, protect coastal ecosystems, maintain peace and stability, and uphold international rules and norms here in the South China Sea and around the world.

“To uphold international rules and norms is to support the lives and the livelihoods of people throughout the region,” she added. She was doing OK until then; I’ve read that sentence six times and I’m still not sure it says anything.

She was emphatic about the whole “international rules and norms” thing, though, I can tell you that.

Related:
'SNL' Tries to Defend Biden's Record, Ends Up Exposing Truth About Entire Democratic Party

“So this is how I see it: To protect the economic vitality of these communities, to protect the ecosystems they rely on, and to protect lives and livelihoods, we must uphold international rules and norms,” she said later in the speech. “And that is why our work here is so very important.”

And later: “To the Philippine Coast Guard, you are on the frontlines of standing up for the international rules-based order. Each and every day, as you patrol these waters, you uphold the rules and norms that are vital to the prosperity of the Filipino people and people around the world.”

Look, nothing against the Philippine Coast Guard, but I’m not sure they’re on the front line of anything. I’m not even sure I understand what Harris means by “international rules-based order” — which I suspect puts me in good company, because I doubt she does, either — but I’m relatively certain the Philippine Coast Guard isn’t on the front line of standing up for it.

Will Kamala Harris run for the White House in 2024?

And I’m dead certain that the PCG (I don’t know if anyone but me calls them that) isn’t “vital to the prosperity of … people around the world.” Again — no offense.

“When the international rules-based order is threatened somewhere, it is threatened everywhere,” the vice president concluded. “So the rules and norms that I have discussed today, they matter to the United States, to the Philippines, and to communities around the world.”

I’m sure that Harris was trying to send a message to China about complying with international law or something, but this felt more like she was assigned a freshman book report and an upperclassman told her to throw in some references to “rules and norms” because the teacher really likes that.

According to the transcript, though, her speech was greeted with “(Applause.)”. So there’s that, I guess.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Al Roker Misses Famous Event for First Time in 27 Years as He Recovers from Major Blood Clots
Listen to What Kamala Harris Says in Bizarre Clip as Foreign Fishermen File Past
Watch: 30 Seconds of Dead Air, Mumbling as Biden Calls Into NBC During Thanksgiving Parade
Elon Musk Says World Must Know Truth About What Twitter Was Doing: 'The More I Learn, the Worse It Gets'
Doctors Baffled When Healthy 16-Year-Old Football Player Collapses, Suffers Stroke and Blood Clot in Brain
See more...

Conversation