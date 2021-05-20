A recording of a reported telephone conversation between a member of the Israeli Defense Forces and a Palestinian in Gaza captured perfectly the heartbreaking cruelty with which Hamas is attempting to undermine the Israeli nation.

In a 30-second clip of the tragic call aired by Sky News, the person identified as an IDF representative pleads with a man in the building to evacuate himself and any children in the building, as it will be targeted by an airstrike as part of Israel’s ongoing battle with Hamas terrorists.

The man identified as a Palestinian coldly responds that it will be good if the children stay in the building and die in the attack because it will make the world believe that Israel is cruel.

Yoseph Haddad, the CEO of Together-Vouch for Each Other — an organization that fosters interfaith and multi-ethnic solidarity in Israeli society — shared the recording on Twitter.

“Through a 30 second conversation between the IDF and a Palestinian in #Gaza you can understand who is choosing life and who is choosing death,” Haddad wrote.

Through a 30 second conversation between the IDF and a Palestinian in #Gaza you can understand who is choosing life and who is choosing death. A shocking phone call, must watch: pic.twitter.com/4soDBV2AVE — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) May 19, 2021

Hamas’ horrific practice of using human shields by housing weapons and fighters in civilian infrastructure is no secret.

Nevertheless, there is something wholly dreadful and ominous about the matter-of-fact way in which the Palestinian is apparently ready to sacrifice the lives of children to undermine Israel.

Gazan: “I can’t get all of the people out. I need at least two hours to get them out.” IDF: “Listen, we are going to bomb the building.” Gazan: “You want to bomb? Bomb whatever you want.” IDF: “No brother, we need to do everything we can so you don’t die.” Gazan: “We want to die.” IDF: “But you have a responsibility for children’s lives.” Related: Dems Side with Terrorists in New Poll on Israel-Hamas Conflict Gazan: “If the children need to die, then they’ll die.” IDF: “God forbid! God forbid! What do you want, to die?” Gazan: “This is how we reveal your cruelty.”

It’s difficult to imagine the depravity required to support such a stance as the one seemingly espoused by the Gazan Palestinian.

Promoting such hate is precisely what Hamas has always done, however.

So let’s be clear about what we are seeing on the ground in Gaza.

Israel is defending itself against the wanton violence of a terrorist sect which seeks its complete annihilation, yet Israel is still warning the Palestinians (including Hamas) when and where they will strike in an effort to save lives and mitigate the brutality that always accompanies armed conflict.

Hamas, on the other hand, is calling for the beheading of Jews and compelling Palestinians to let their children die as a means of hurting Israel’s image abroad.

There is no question as to who is in the right. Rather, the question is how long it will take the establishment media and international community to condemn Hamas’ terror for what it is, and stop demonizing Israel for securing itself and protecting innocent life.

