A relative inspects the damage inside a house in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, following an Israeli air strike. (Said Khatib - AFP / Getty Images)
COMMENTARY

Listen: Phone Call to Palestinian Building Owner Reveals Exactly the Kind of Disaster Israel's Dealing With

Andrew ThornebrookeMay 19, 2021 at 5:22pm
A recording of a reported telephone conversation between a member of the Israeli Defense Forces and a Palestinian in Gaza captured perfectly the heartbreaking cruelty with which Hamas is attempting to undermine the Israeli nation.

In a 30-second clip of the tragic call aired by Sky News, the person identified as an IDF representative pleads with a man in the building to evacuate himself and any children in the building, as it will be targeted by an airstrike as part of Israel’s ongoing battle with Hamas terrorists.

The man identified as a Palestinian coldly responds that it will be good if the children stay in the building and die in the attack because it will make the world believe that Israel is cruel.

Yoseph Haddad, the CEO of Together-Vouch for Each Other — an organization that fosters interfaith and multi-ethnic solidarity in Israeli society — shared the recording on Twitter.

“Through a 30 second conversation between the IDF and a Palestinian in #Gaza you can understand who is choosing life and who is choosing death,” Haddad wrote.

Hamas’ horrific practice of using human shields by housing weapons and fighters in civilian infrastructure is no secret.

Nevertheless, there is something wholly dreadful and ominous about the matter-of-fact way in which the Palestinian is apparently ready to sacrifice the lives of children to undermine Israel.

Gazan: “I can’t get all of the people out. I need at least two hours to get them out.”

IDF: “Listen, we are going to bomb the building.”

Gazan: “You want to bomb? Bomb whatever you want.”

IDF: “No brother, we need to do everything we can so you don’t die.”

Gazan: “We want to die.”

IDF: “But you have a responsibility for children’s lives.”

Gazan: “If the children need to die, then they’ll die.”

IDF: “God forbid! God forbid! What do you want, to die?”

Gazan: “This is how we reveal your cruelty.”

It’s difficult to imagine the depravity required to support such a stance as the one seemingly espoused by the Gazan Palestinian.

Promoting such hate is precisely what Hamas has always done, however.

So let’s be clear about what we are seeing on the ground in Gaza.

Israel is defending itself against the wanton violence of a terrorist sect which seeks its complete annihilation, yet Israel is still warning the Palestinians (including Hamas) when and where they will strike in an effort to save lives and mitigate the brutality that always accompanies armed conflict.

Who is responsible for the violence in Gaza?

Hamas, on the other hand, is calling for the beheading of Jews and compelling Palestinians to let their children die as a means of hurting Israel’s image abroad.

There is no question as to who is in the right. Rather, the question is how long it will take the establishment media and international community to condemn Hamas’ terror for what it is, and stop demonizing Israel for securing itself and protecting innocent life.

Andrew Thornebrooke
Contributor, Commentary
Andrew Thornebrooke is a writer specializing in foreign policy and national security. He is the executive editor of The Rearguard and a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University.
Andrew Thornebrooke is an American writer working at the crossroads of communications and policy advocacy. He is an expert in intranational conflict and national security.

He is the founder of The Rearguard, a weekly column dedicated to exploring issues of culture, defense, and security within the context of a receding Western Civilization.

Andrew is a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University where his research focuses on non-state military actors, partisanship, and the philosophy of war. A McNair Scholar and public speaker, he has presented research at several institutions including Cornell, Fordham, and the CUNY Graduate Center.

His bylines appear in numerous outlets including The Free-Lance Star, Independent Journal Review, InsideSources, The Lowell Sun, and The Western Journal.
