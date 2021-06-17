In the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody last year, anti-policing madness has taken hold of the mainstream American left.

During a June 10 interview on Minneapolis news outlet WCCO-AM, Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson was asked about the policing crisis currently going on in the city.

“They’re facing a crisis that nobody wants to talk about,” Hutchinson told WCCO’s Mike Max.

“There’s not enough cops to properly police Minneapolis at this point,” he said.

Nevertheless, Hutchinson maintained that while the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is doing what it can to help out Minneapolis police, the problem they’re facing right now — a shortage of men and women entering the law enforcement profession — is nationwide.

“We need people and again, I think the pendulum will shift a little bit when this crime is even more out of control and we realize that, without proper policing and sheriff’s office deputies and other public safety, you know, we can’t, it is going to start affecting how we go to dinner, how we go to the Twins games, etc.,” Hutchinson said.

“We need public support now more than ever. We realize we’re not perfect, we make mistakes, but if we want a better police we have to train them better, hire better candidates, and right now it tough to hire the best candidates when there’s half the people applying that they used to apply.”

“We’re in a time, we’re in a transition here that we need public support, we need people to apply for these jobs and we’ll get back there.”

The sheriff is exactly right.

The truth about crime in Minneapolis is quite simple: The more city authorities hamstring the police force, the more prevalent violent crime is going to become.

In the year since Floyd’s death and subsequent rise of the far-left Black Lives Matter movement, the City Council has implemented various policies that have essentially knee-capped the Minneapolis Police Department.

For example, on April 16, the council passed a resolution banning methods of crowd control such as tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray.

In an even more egregious example, on Dec. 10, the City Council passed a budget that cut $8 million from the department’s budget.

And, in what is perhaps the worst example, some members of the council are seeking to get a proposal to abolish the city’s police department on the ballot in November.

Those decisions have been followed by a rapid skyrocketing of violent crime in Minneapolis, which — quite laughably — led to the council begging for police to stop the crime wave.

Unfortunately, because of how crime is trending not only in Minneapolis but also in many of the country’s most prominent cities run by left-wing politicians, it’s quite likely that Hutchinson’s prediction will come true.

When it comes to the crime problem, things are going to continue to get worse before they get better.

