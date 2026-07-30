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President Bill Clinton defends his veto of the bill that would extend the debt ceiling during a speech to the Democratic Leadership Council in Washington, D.C.
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President Bill Clinton defends his veto of the bill that would extend the debt ceiling during a speech to the Democratic Leadership Council in Washington, D.C. (J. David Ake - AFP / Getty Images)

Listen: The Time Bill Clinton Demanded America Carry Out Donald Trump's Border and ICE Policies, Point by Point

 By Samuel Short  July 30, 2026 at 4:00am
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A presidential address from former President Bill Clinton shows just how far the Democratic Party has fallen from sensible immigration policies.

The address was given May 6, 1995. Just a year later, Democrats would release their party platform for the upcoming election in which Clinton sought a second term.

The president was not making a one-off remark in his address — combating illegal immigration was very much a part of the Democrats’ message.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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