Listen: The Time Bill Clinton Demanded America Carry Out Donald Trump's Border and ICE Policies, Point by Point

A presidential address from former President Bill Clinton shows just how far the Democratic Party has fallen from sensible immigration policies.

The address was given May 6, 1995. Just a year later, Democrats would release their party platform for the upcoming election in which Clinton sought a second term.

The president was not making a one-off remark in his address — combating illegal immigration was very much a part of the Democrats’ message.

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