Listen: Trump Tells Brian Kilmeade He Thinks Hegseth, Military Courts Are Already Looking Into 6 Seditious Dems Calling for Servicemen to Disobey

Someday soon, leftist injustice and incitements to violence must stop, once and for all. President Donald Trump must do whatever he deems necessary to stop them.

In the meantime, Trump’s supporters, many of whom have experienced persecution similar to what the president himself has endured, will remain patient. But that patience will not last forever.

Friday on Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” Trump said that he believes Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and the military courts have already begun looking into potentially seditious comments made by six elected Democrats in a video posted Tuesday to the social media platform X.

In that video, the Democrats called on intelligence personnel and military service members to “disobey” what they called “illegal orders.”

The Seditious Six included Sens. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona, as well as four House Democrats: Reps. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, and Jason Crow of Colorado. All six described themselves as veterans of either intelligence services or the military.

Of course, the Seditious Six never identified a specific illegal order. They spoke in generalities, asserting, for instance, that the duly elected commander in chief posed a threat to the Constitution by “pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens.”

Thus, every clear-thinking American who has observed Trump’s enemies in action for the last 10 years knows exactly what these Democrats intended to do: undermine the president’s legitimacy.

Since Tuesday, the Seditious Six have shown no repentance. In fact, they have doubled down on their incitement.

Host Brian Kilmeade, therefore, asked whether Trump worries about service members disobeying his orders. The president gave an enlightening and very Trump-ian response.

“No, I don’t worry about anything like that, because I’m a leader,” the president replied in a clip posted to X. “And they do as I say.”

In other words, Trump wisely opted not to make this an issue about his authority in particular.

“But it certainly is not a good situation,” he added. “You know, it could happen. With certain leaders, it could happen.”

Then, the president focused on the Seditious Six, calling their video “a traitorous statement” and “a horrible thing to do.”

“I believe they broke the law very strongly,” he continued. “I think it’s a very serious violation of the law.”

When Kilmeade noted that the Justice Department might look into the video, Trump did him one better.

“Well, I think Pete Hegseth is looking into it, too,” the president said. “I know they’re looking into it militarily. I don’t know for a fact, but I think the military’s looking into it, the military courts.”

Ohhhh boy… see where this is going? 👀 🚨 #BREAKING – President Trump says the U.S. Military Courts are looking into the Democrats Seditious Behavior Trump was asked if he worries there will be Military Personel who will disobey Direct Orders? “NO, I don’t worry about… https://t.co/CS5NaR572E pic.twitter.com/9wuht6k3zR — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) November 21, 2025

Trump used the word “traitorous” to describe the Seditious Six.

Recall, too, that in July, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released evidence of what she called a “treasonous conspiracy” hatched by former President Barack Obama in 2016 to manufacture intelligence, perpetuate the Russia collusion hoax, and thereby undermine Trump’s first term in office.

One simply cannot use such language without bringing the alleged traitors and seditious conspirators to justice.

Speaking of sedition, remember that former President Joe Biden’s tyrannical administration punished alleged offenses related to the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, under 18 USC 2384: Seditious conspiracy.

“If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both,” the law reads.

Have the Seditious Six conspired “to oppose by force the authority” of the commander in chief? No one who has watched the behavior of Trump’s enemies since 2015 could conclude otherwise.

Now, the president’s supporters want to see justice administered equally. We will not wait forever.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.