Literal Godsend? Trump Gets $3 Billion Gift Days Before Huge Bond Due

Evil plans. God laughs. And He may be doing it again using former President Donald J. Trump’s social media platform Truth Social.

According to Fox Business, the SEC approved a lucrative merger between Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, and “with its special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company.”

On Friday, shareholders ultimately voted to go forward with the merger. Doing so will raise the wealth of the remaining Republican presidential candidate by billions. The timing of this merger couldn’t be better.

It will provide him with fresh funds to cover his mounting legal bills as well as meet a looming deadline demanding he cough up $454 million to pay a penalty he was smacked with in a civil fraud case in New York. The deadline is Monday.

Seems that God might be laughing Trump all the way to the bank in response to the persecution he’s been enduring simply because he wants to make America great again, draining the swamp in the process. The timing is uncanny.

As the left continues to layer injustice on Trump, maybe this is God’s way of sending a strong message to Biden, the Democrats and their liberal cronies. It hardly seems like dumb luck.

According to The New York Times, “shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corporation will become shareholders of Trump Media & Technology Group, which will trade on the stock market under the stock symbol DJT.” Trump Media, and thereby Truth Social, will enjoy a significant infusion of funds to continue operating and growing, more than $300 million, according to the Times.

The Biden campaign should love this as they, too, maintain a presence on Truth Social, along with millions of others. I guess their posts are an attempt to try to peel away Trump’s voter base, but they are probably used more for humor than anything else.

The Times cites that “Trump Media will debut with a market value of more than $5 billion.” This translates to $3 billion extra dollars in Trump’s pocket.

Although the terms of the merger restrict Trump from using any of those funds as collateral for a loan, the board may just waive this in lieu of the upcoming deadline and sizable penalty Trump must cover. It actually would behoove them to do so.

According to Fox News, Trump insists that he already has $500 million cash on hand to pay the penalty. It is money that he intended to use for his re-election campaign.

He insists that New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over New York Attorney General Letitia James’ case against him, understood this, which is the reason he chose to impose such an unprecedented amount of penalty on Trump.

Trump believes it was Engoron’s way of helping the Democratic party and Biden. That’s not hard to believe by conservative Americans, who have come to view the U.S. justice system as an arm of the present government and liberal left.

Trump and his legal team have both appealed and requested a stay of the $454 million penalty due Monday. As the likelihood of this actually happening is remote, the merger could be the exact solution he needed.

God works in mysterious ways. Maybe this is just another. As I said, the timing is remarkable and Trump is a praying man.

Whether he is a chosen one, who knows. Trump is flawed, but so were many other men and women God has used in His effort to impose His will.

And as the new shares could be trading as early as next week, you can’t not look at this and consider that there is more to this sudden great news than meets the eye. And who among us on the right hasn’t been praying for some justice on his behalf? Perhaps, this stands as a simple reminder of who is in charge at the end of the day. And that will never change.

