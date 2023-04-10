We Literally Jumped After Seeing Creepy Editing Fail in New Disney Movie

Many viewers were left shocked and somewhat disturbed after spotting some irregularities in a new Disney movie.

In the teen romantic comedy “Prom Pact,” released in late March as a Disney+ original, we follow the story of high school “outsiders” Mandy Yang and her best friend, Ben.

With Mandy desperate to be accepted into Harvard University, she befriends the school jock, Graham Lansing, whose father is a powerful senator and former Harvard alumni with enough pull to help her get into her dream college.

The only problem is that Mandy is a feminist who doesn’t believe in “heteronormative” relationships, according to IMDb’s description of the movie.

Ultimately, as Mandy becomes Lansing’s tutor and attempts to get close to him and his father, she realizes that she’s developing feelings for him and questions if education is more important than love.

Now while some may take issue with Disney’s familiar liberal storylines, others are more shocked by the company’s unsettling use of computer-generated images in the film.

Not long into the movie, Mandy is seen in the gym where a bunch of other students are attending a pep rally.

There, we see the cheerleading squad dancing while other students clap and cheer in the bleachers.

Do you support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in taking on Disney? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (406 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

The scene is very brief, but upon inspection, many viewers noticed something was off about the plain-faced characters sitting in the background — they’re not human.

Behind a row of basketball players are a handful of characters who were added by CGI.

Many on social media described the use of digital extras as not only cheap but somewhat disturbing, with one taking the Lord’s name in vain in describing her horror:

@kelseykid_ super excited to watch Prom Pact on Disney+ and then saw this 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 still gonna watch it though. ♬ Oh my god what is that – Funny memes

“Why does this make me feel sick to my stomach IM TERRIFIED,” wrote one person on Twitter.

“Nah girl in the yellow is actually freaking me out,” said another.

I’ve just seen this screenshot of Disney using “CGI Extras” in one of their streaming movies. Look at that second row of ‘people’ 😨 pic.twitter.com/6fcNzS3a49 — Stoo (@FASPodcast) April 8, 2023

Others in the comments mocked Disney for not simply hiring five more extras or rearranging the human extras so that the CGI wouldn’t be needed.

i’m sorry could disney not of hired a few more extras instead of giving us whatever these terrifying things are in one row pic.twitter.com/eyY23tFJNW — iz (@DR3WSTARKEY) April 4, 2023

While everyone might not have had the same reaction, when one of our editors viewed a photo of the crowd, he was quite literally jolted from his seat.

This may have something to do with the “uncanny valley” effect, which is the unsettling reaction to seeing a not-quite-human likeness in an inanimate object, such as a doll or a robot.

Despite the odd use of CGI, “Prom Pact” has received relatively positive reviews, with a user rating of 6.3 on IMDb and a 88 percent approval rating by critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.