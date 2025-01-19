Literally Painful to Watch: 60 Seconds Where Zuckerberg Tries to Convince Rogan He's a Hunter but Is Completely Clueless

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has adopted a new look and seems to have embraced a new set of values after Election Day.

But how believable is any of it?

The tech billionaire made an appearance on an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” posted to Spotify on Jan. 10.

Zuckerberg seemed to flaunt his new persona, sporting a gold chain and longer hair. He coupled his new look with Meta policies post-election indicating Zuckerberg was joining the ranks of the anti-woke.

Notably, he’s decided to do away with fact-checking on Meta platforms and rolled back diversity initiatives at the technology behemoth, even decreeing that men’s bathrooms in company offices will no longer have tampons.

Has he truly seen the light?

One cringeworthy moment from his interview with Rogan suggests otherwise.

Here, the two discuss bowhunting. Zuckerberg was clueless.

Mark Zuckerberg caught trying to lie about bow hunting with Joe Rogan Life lesson: Don’t try to lie to fit in Especially with Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/vqTUBqJUIH — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 16, 2025

Is Zuckerberg a pathological liar at this point? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (243 Votes) No: 3% (7 Votes)

Rogan’s audience knows he is an avid bowhunter. He has talked about hunting trips over the years on his podcast and has hosted fellow hunters as guests.

“My favorite is bow, bow and arrow,” Zuckerberg told him when the conversation turned to hunting.

After a few awkward exchanges in which he tried to convince Rogan that hunting is something he enjoys, Rogan asked, “what kind of bow do you have?”

Zuckerberg replied, “gosh, I didn’t get to do it this season,” as he did not have an answer.

After a long pause, Zuckerberg admitted “this is embarrassing” when he could not tell Rogan the name of the company that made his bow.

Rogan also asked who coached him to bow hunt. Zuckerberg could not immediately answer that question either.

The entire clip is extremely cringeworthy. Besides a good laugh at Zuckerberg’s expense, why does this matter?

In trying to change how the public views him, Zuckerberg has not just adopted new policies for his company and changed his look, but is trying to become someone entirely different.

Should we buy any of it as genuine? No.

The real man is pursuing his business interests and sees this shift as necessary to save his livelihood during President-elect Donald Trump‘s second term. Some 77 million people voting for Trump effectively informed Zuckerberg that embracing wokeness will not help him going forward.

Zuckerberg needs us all to know that he is done with left-wing fact-checkers assessing our content, and he is making drastic changes in his personal life to prove it.

Ask yourself if he would be doing any of this had Trump lost.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.