'Little B****': Boebert, MTG Reportedly Get in Heated Fight on House Floor, Video Captures Exchange

Two conservative firebrands, both known as staunch MAGA Republicans, appeared at odds before a Wednesday vote on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert traded words in an interaction that got heated, according to a report from the liberal website The Daily Beast.

Video of the interaction reveals a conversation that didn’t appear friendly.

Saw this conversation… not sure if it was a friendly one pic.twitter.com/tpz3z2Phtv — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2023

Greene went so far as to call Boebert a “little b****” in the conversation, according to The Daily Beast, which cited three sources, two who reportedly saw the exchange and a third “familiar with the matter.”

Both Greene and Boebert have introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, citing the immigration crisis on the southern border. Greene was reportedly displeased with what she saw as Boebert’s copying of her articles of impeachment.

Greene also told Boebert she wanted to talk about “statements you’ve made about me publicly,” according to The Daily Beast.

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little b**** to me,” she said, according to the website. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

Another member of the House Republican Caucus indicated that Greene referred to Boebert with the profanity, according to The Daily Beast.

“I heard Marjorie call Boebert a b**** right to her face,” the lawmaker said, according to The Daily Beast.

Boebert herself reportedly renounced Greene in the heated House floor conversation.

“OK, Marjorie, we’re through,” she said, the website reported.

“We were never together,” Greene responded, according to The Daily Beast.

According to a Twitter post published by Politico reporter Olivia Beavers, Greene later confirmed that The Daily Beast’s description of the conversation was accurate.

To be clear, I asked: “Was the name calling correct? There was a Daily Beast story that said you called her “a little bitch.’” “Impressively correct,” she replied. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) June 21, 2023



The feud between the two members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus has brewed for months.

In a January interview with conservative radio host Dana Loesch, Boebert recounted arguing with Greene in a women’s restroom in the Capitol during the fight over the House speakership. Greene supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, who eventually won the speaker’s post.

According to The Daily Beast, Boebert issued a statement Wednesday that declined to focus on her differences with Greene, instead opting to focus her political efforts on opposing Biden’s agenda.

“Marjorie is not my enemy. I came here to protect our children and their posterity,” the statement said, according to The Daily Beast. “Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country.

“My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America.”

