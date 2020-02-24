SECTIONS
Little Boy Leaves Puppy at Shelter To Keep Him Safe from Abusive Dad, Heartbreaking Note Says

By Kim Davis
Published February 24, 2020 at 1:34pm
A 12-year-old boy from Mexico reportedly took matters into his own hands to protect his puppy from being abused at the hands of the boy’s father.

Xollin, an animal rescue group in the Mexican state of Michoacan, posted a heartbreaking note that accompanied the pit bull puppy, left at a shelter by a boy named Andrés.

On Feb. 13, Xollin staff found the puppy in a cardboard box with an injury to his tail.

Inside the box was a note, written with love and concern for the dog who brave Andrés knew needed a better life.

“My name is Andrés and I am 12 years old,” the note began, according to a translation. “My mom and I decided to leave my dog in your hands, hiding it from my dad because he is thinking about selling him.”

“But he mistreats and kicks him. One day he kicked him so hard that he hurt his tail. I hope you can help and take care of him,” the boy wrote.

Clearly brokenhearted over leaving his puppy behind, Andrés sent a small gift for the dog to keep as a reminder of home.

“I left him a stuffed animal so he won’t forget me,” the boy wrote.

Xollin staff believed the dog’s tail was fractured and that he needed to be dewormed, according to a Facebook post, but they were thankful the dog was now in safe hands.

According to a Feb. 17 update, Xollin staff announced they had named the pup Rene, and have been overwhelmed with inquiries on the pit bull’s health and adoption status.

The shelter said the dog would eventually be adopted by “the right family” and that it has received more than 300 adoption requests from around Mexico.

In light of Rene’s story, the shelter wished to highlight the needs of the remaining 120 animals waiting for a home.

“If everyone opened their heart and their home like this little dog, they would have adopted all our dogs from the shelter X2,” the shelter wrote.

Thanks to the actions of a brave boy, the little pup can curl up and sleep in safety until the perfect family comes along.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

