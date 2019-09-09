Little Girl Finally Breathing on Own After 'Fluke' Fall Left Her with Traumatic Brain Injury

On Aug. 22, Lindsay and Dugan Sherbondy experienced a parent’s worst nightmare: Their beloved 7-year-old daughter Eva suffered an injury that led to severe brain damage.

According to CBN, Eva fell from a golf cart. Lindsay described her daughter’s accident as a “fluke,” and the popular Christian blogger turned to Instagram to post her sad news.

“It’s so hard for me to write this, because somehow sharing this with you — my many friends that I both have and haven’t met — makes this even more real,” Lindsay posted on Aug. 23. “Yesterday, our sweet sweet seven and a half year old baby girl Eva (pronounced Ava) Love suffered a traumatic brain injury from a weird, totally fluke, very short fall.”

“She went into emergency brain surgery and she is, in the surgeon’s words, in critical condition. Her numbers are stable, but everyone keeps reminding us the next 72 hours are critical and are making no promises as to the outcome.”

“Eva’s name means ‘Life + Love’ and we are boldly proclaiming that over the rest of her long, healthy life!!!” Lindsay continued. “Will you please lift up Eva and her care team in your prayers?! I am more scared than I have ever been, but I know I worship a God who is in the business of miracles, who hears us, who is the Ultimate Physician, and that is what we will cling to!!!!”

The family asked for prayers and support as they slogged through the next several days, never knowing what the next day would hold. After surgery, Eva was put into a sedated coma for seven days, according to her Caring Bridge page.

“At 10 am this morning, thousands of you joined us in prayer and petitioning and begging God for breadcrumbs and mercy and miracles, and at 10:30 am — amongst an astonished audience of really smart people — we were shocked and amazed to see Eva breathing successfully without her breathing tube!” Lindsay posted in an update on Sept. 6.

They were far from out of the woods, and updates on little Eva’s condition have been filled with faith and hope that she will be back to her old self, and continued requests for prayers from the faithful.

“She can breathe great, she just needs to keep up the strength and muscle memory to cough and swallow,” Lindsay continued. “But so far, her numbers look great and I am praising my Father in Heaven for making Himself known to me today.”

A GoFundMe page set up for the family has already received over $120,000 toward the girl’s medical bills.

“I want this undeniable miraculous healing to happen for a lot of reasons,” Dugan, Eva’s father, wrote on Sept. 8. “I want my little girl back, I want to see God’s power, I want to celebrate with the thousands of people praying for her worldwide, I want to go sleep in my own bed every night, and much more.”

“But one reason I’m impatiently anticipating God doing this miracle is because I can’t wait to preach the gospel to all the wonderful staff of medical professionals! Every single one of them have been absolutely amazing at loving Eva and I know without a doubt that God is moving in and through them in amazing ways to continue healing Eva.”

