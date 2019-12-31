Little Girl Gets Her Christmas Wish of 'Giant' President Trump & It Will Freak Liberals Out

One little girl in Brunswick, Ohio, asked for something different this Christmas — a life-sized replica of President Donald Trump.

And boy, did Santa come through.

When 5-year-old Kailey woke up Christmas morning, she was treated to a full-sized cardboard cutout of the president and first lady Melania Trump.

“She asked for a giant Trump and Santa delivered,” Kailey’s mom, Jillian Cayton, posted to Facebook.

Cayton said she doesn’t think it was strange for her daughter to admire a sitting president.

“[Trump] is the current POTUS, that is something kids should be able to look up to and be proud of,” she wrote in a separate Facebook post.

But before all the leftists start accusing Kailey’s mother of brainwashing her, Cayton also said she doesn’t talk politics in front of her daughter — at all.

“She’s five and has American pride and I’m proud of her,” Cayton wrote on Facebook.

“Let’s add she has never heard me talk about politics. No one has probably heard me talk about politics, let’s be honest.”

Children today are short on role models.

While progressive leftists are taking their children to drag queen story hour programs where convicted sexual predators read to them or buying them books on how to summon demons, at least one parent has encouraged her child to admire presidents.

When children’s books such as “Little House on the Prairie” are deemed racist and civics classes teach that Trump is a racist, it’s encouraging to see one family not buy into the liberal propaganda.

It’s almost a Christmas miracle for a child to find a public figure today that they can look up to and admire.

Good for Kailey and good for her family for raising her right.

