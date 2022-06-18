Share
Commentary

Little Girl Mouths 8 Words to Passing Woman, Suddenly She's Whisked Into a Church and 'Dad' Is Thrown in Handcuffs

 By Jared Harris  June 18, 2022 at 4:02pm
Share

Passing children on bicycles and a man who appeared to be their dad, most people would think nothing of it.

On Monday, one Florida woman was presented with this situation and quickly realized something was terribly wrong. Jumping into action, her plan resulted in the rescue of two kids and the arrest of their apparent would-be kidnapper.

The woman spotted the two children on bikes with an adult male walking behind them.

According to WTVT-TV, the unnamed woman quickly approached the man, identified as 37-year-old David Daniels, and confronted him.

The man continued to grapple with and talk over the young girl.

Trending:
Chevron CEO Issue Chilling Warning: There Probably Won't Ever Be Another Oil Refinery Built in the US

“He was kind of talking over her,” the woman explained to WTVT, “right behind her, putting his arm around her neck, saying something in her ear, and just saying, ‘We just moved here. … We just want to see how we can help do whatever you’re doing.'”

Fortunately, one of the children was able to mouth eight words that changed everything.

“One of the little girls was mouthing to me, ‘Please help me, this is not my dad,'” the woman said.


Without missing a beat, she played dumb and invited the three into a nearby church. As the ruse continued, Daniels’ story quickly began to fall apart.

“I engaged in conversation with him,” the woman explained. “I said, ‘Oh that’s nice, where did you move here from?’ He said, ‘Oh, I’m not really sure.'”

Eventually, she was able to call 911. Police intercepted Daniels as he was walking toward the downtown area. He is now facing charges of child abuse and false imprisonment.

According to WALA-TV, this was not Daniels’ first brush with the law.

Earlier this month, Daniels was seen acting strange at a park in Foley, Alabama.

Daniels left the area following a young girl. He then entered a house and told the homeowners there was an injured child in their shed.

Related:
Gun in One Hand and Baby in the Other, Kidnapper Was Untouchable Until a Soft Click in the Distance Changed Everything

“He ends up going to a house and walks into the house and tells the people there’s an injured little girl inside of their shed and they need to come get this girl out of there,” Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock told WALA.

Police arrived shortly before the homeowners’ young daughter did. They didn’t find an injured child in any shed.

The young girl then described a creepy man loitering around the park, sealing the deal for Daniels.

Foley police arrested Daniels on criminal trespassing and intoxication charges. A day later, Daniels’ mother bailed him out and said they were traveling to Florida to get mental help for the seemingly troubled man.

Daniels is now being held in the Hillsborough County Jail with a bond of $104,000.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Little Girl Mouths 8 Words to Passing Woman, Suddenly She's Whisked Into a Church and 'Dad' Is Thrown in Handcuffs
Teen Farmer Missing, Only a Few Disturbing Clues Left Behind
Gun in One Hand and Baby in the Other, Kidnapper Was Untouchable Until a Soft Click in the Distance Changed Everything
Trump's Booming America Saw a Complete Overhaul of Air Force One; Now Biden's Economy Is Threatening Its Production
Historic Figure of Christ Shattered, Defense Argues Afghan Migrant Did It out of Faith
See more...

Conversation