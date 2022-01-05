Share
News
Lifestyle

Little Girl Reported Missing 2 Years After Disappearance, Dad Arrested on Multiple Charges

 By Amanda Thomason  January 5, 2022 at 2:30pm
Share

Harmony Montgomery and her brother, Justin, have not had an easy life. Their earliest years were spent in the foster system as both parents struggled with addiction and had criminal pasts.

Eventually, Harmony went back and forth between her mother, Crystal Sorey, and the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families, while Justin was adopted by a TV reporter, according to the Daily Mail.

In July 2018, Sorey lost custody of her daughter, and in February 2019, DCYF gave the girl’s father, Adam Montgomery, custody.

The last time Sorey saw Harmony was in April 2019, during a video call where she said the girl “seemed frightened,” according to an affidavit obtained by the Daily Mail.



Trending:
'Good News': mRNA Scientist Says Omicron Looks Like Something Vaccinologist Would Design on Purpose

What happened between April 2019 to now is a bit of a mystery, and the Manchester Police Department has been trying to piece together the puzzle since Sorey sounded the alarm in November 2021.

Many are confused as to why it took so long to report the now-7-year-old girl missing, and troubling details have come to the surface as the investigation has progressed.

Based on interviews and the affidavit, it appears that other family members tried to step in at various points when they sensed concerning trends.

Timothy Flanagan, Sorey’s father and Harmony’s grandfather, said that over the past two years, he and his family have called state social workers 14 times regarding their concern for Harmony’s safety.



“That poor girl has been through hell through the system,” he told WFXT-TV in Boston. “The system has failed her. I have called numerous times.”

Kevin Montgomery, Adam Montgomery’s uncle, allegedly reported an incident to the DCYF in 2019 after noticing the girl had a black eye.

The affidavit states that Adam told Kevin “I bashed her around this house” and admitted to punching her, as well as forcing her to stand in a corner for hours and scrub the toilet with her toothbrush.



Related:
Second Ex-CNN Producer Under Investigation for 'Serious Allegations Involving Potential Juvenile Victims'

Kevin Montgomery didn’t see her again after 2019. His nephew’s ex-wife, Kayla Montgomery, said that she hadn’t seen the girl either since late 2019.

“Adam said that he was driving [Harmony] back to Crystal who was living in Lowell, MA, at the time,” the affidavit states. “Kayla claimed she never saw, or heard about [Harmony] after that day.”

It’s not clear whether DCYF did a home study before Harmony was given back to her father in 2019 or whether anyone involved in child welfare checked on her afterward.

“If there was some flaw in the system, I’m not saying there was, but if there was, where was it and how. It’s going to be addressed,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said on Monday, according to WFXT.



On Tuesday, Adam Montgomery was arrested in Manchester and charged with a felony count of second-degree assault, a misdemeanor charge of interference with custody and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child, according to CBS News.

In the meantime, family and authorities are holding out hope that Harmony is still alive somewhere.

The Manchester Police Department is offering a $33,000 reward for information leading to the girl.

“Yeah, I have a lot of hope. I pray. She’ll be found. One way or another,” Flanagan told WFXT in reference to his granddaughter.

“Until somebody shows me something that she’s not [alive], we are in rescue mode right now,” Aldenberg said.

“This is not a recovery,” the police chief said. “All efforts are focused on that Harmony is alive and we’re going to do everything we can to find her in that condition.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Faith in Humanity Restored: Loon Gets Adorable Rescue After Being Stuck in Ice
Little Girl Reported Missing 2 Years After Disappearance, Dad Arrested on Multiple Charges
'I Return Lost Love Letters and Forgotten Family Heirlooms': Woman's Amazing Initiative Has Big Results
Authorities Assist Humane Society After Swaths of Dogs Get Rescued from Puppy Mill
Postman Takes Matters Into Own Hands After Receiving Rude Note
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!