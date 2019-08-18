Little League World Series Player Goes Viral with Bizarre Crouching Batting Stance

In something as old and storied as baseball, it’s hard to imagine anyone doing something new, unseen or original for the sport in 2019.

If something new does occur, you’d expect it to happen in the highest levels of baseball, be it MLB or perhaps an international professional league.

And yet, it appears as if a Venezuelan player in the 2019 Little League World Series has been able to something never before seen in baseball.

Twelve-year-old Deivis Ordonez showed off an utterly bizarre batting stance in a game against Australia on Saturday.

This kid has the WILDEST batting stance we’ve ever seen. (via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/qisFtPXrKR — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 17, 2019

TRENDING: Police Arrest 6 Anti-Antifa Group Members Before Major Demonstrations, But No Antifa Members

It’s not often that a video clip of a youth baseball player taking a strike goes viral, but it’s easy to see why Ordonez’s video blew up with over 2 million views as of this writing.

You simply don’t see things like that squatting batting stance in baseball, let alone from a kid who technically doesn’t even classify as a “teenager” yet.

Yes, purists may find fault with the actual effectiveness of the stance. Hitters get their powers from their legs, and you’re completely negating that by squatting like Ordonez.

Are you watching the 2019 Little League World Series? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 23% (102 Votes) 77% (333 Votes)

On that note, purists may also find fault with Ordonez simply wanting to have fun and showboat a little, but really, what’s wrong with that?

(After the strike was called, Ordonez take a normal stance, then got to first on a bunt, according to USA Today.)

Ordonez also got some attention for his dancing and lightheartedness from the Little League World Series.

Come for the recap. Stay for the dancing 🕺 pic.twitter.com/V6AgnFjqLJ — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 17, 2019

RELATED: NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Involved in Plane Crash, Injuries Sustained

The 2019 Little League World Series, an annual showcase for some of the world’s best young players, is taking place in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, through Aug. 25, but plenty of action has already taken place.

In the United States winner’s bracket, Virginia (representing the Southeast) won 11-0 over Minnesota (representing the Midwest) on Sunday. Hawaii (representing the West) is scheduled to play New Jersey (representing the Mid-Atlantic) on Sunday.

Ordonez’s Venezuela team (representing Latin America in the Loser’s Bracket of the International Bracket) is still alive after beating Australia 2-0. They will face Mexico, who lost to Japan 5-0, in the Loser’s Bracket on Monday.

Ordonez wasn’t the only youngster to garner attention form this year’s LLWS. Twelve-year-old Maddy Freking, playing for the Minnesota squad that just lost to Virginia, has gotten plenty of attention for being the first girl to play in the LLWS in five years.

In 2014, Mo’ne Davis received plenty of national attention when she became the first female pitcher to win a game in LLWS history.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.