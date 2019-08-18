SECTIONS
Little League World Series Player Goes Viral with Bizarre Crouching Batting Stance

By Bryan Chai
Published August 18, 2019 at 1:17pm
In something as old and storied as baseball, it’s hard to imagine anyone doing something new, unseen or original for the sport in 2019.

If something new does occur, you’d expect it to happen in the highest levels of baseball, be it MLB or perhaps an international professional league.

And yet, it appears as if a Venezuelan player in the 2019 Little League World Series has been able to something never before seen in baseball.

Twelve-year-old Deivis Ordonez showed off an utterly bizarre batting stance in a game against Australia on Saturday.

It’s not often that a video clip of a youth baseball player taking a strike goes viral, but it’s easy to see why Ordonez’s video blew up with over 2 million views as of this writing.

You simply don’t see things like that squatting batting stance in baseball, let alone from a kid who technically doesn’t even classify as a “teenager” yet.

Yes, purists may find fault with the actual effectiveness of the stance. Hitters get their powers from their legs, and you’re completely negating that by squatting like Ordonez.

On that note, purists may also find fault with Ordonez simply wanting to have fun and showboat a little, but really, what’s wrong with that?

(After the strike was called, Ordonez take a normal stance, then got to first on a bunt, according to USA Today.)

Ordonez also got some attention for his dancing and lightheartedness from the Little League World Series.

The 2019 Little League World Series, an annual showcase for some of the world’s best young players, is taking place in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, through Aug. 25, but plenty of action has already taken place.

In the United States winner’s bracket, Virginia (representing the Southeast) won 11-0 over Minnesota (representing the Midwest) on Sunday. Hawaii (representing the West) is scheduled to play New Jersey (representing the Mid-Atlantic) on Sunday.

Ordonez’s Venezuela team (representing Latin America in the Loser’s Bracket of the International Bracket) is still alive after beating Australia 2-0. They will face Mexico, who lost to Japan 5-0, in the Loser’s Bracket on Monday.

Ordonez wasn’t the only youngster to garner attention form this year’s LLWS. Twelve-year-old Maddy Freking, playing for the Minnesota squad that just lost to Virginia, has gotten plenty of attention for being the first girl to play in the LLWS in five years.

In 2014, Mo’ne Davis received plenty of national attention when she became the first female pitcher to win a game in LLWS history.

Bryan Chai
Social Media Editor
Bryan Chai has been a writer for The Western Journal and its sports brand, The Wildcard, for more than two years and has written over 1,300 stories for them. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
