Live CNN Segment Drowned Out by People Shouting ‘CNN is Fake News’

By Jack Davis
Published September 28, 2020 at 10:58am
Protesters chalked up a victory over CNN Saturday as they chanted “fake news” until a segment on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court had to be cut short.

President Donald Trump formally nominated Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In a video of the CNN segment that was posted online by Mediaite,  CNN host Wolf Blitzer seeks to hear from CNN’s Ariane de Vogue, who was speaking from in front of the Supreme Court in Washington.

“I want to bring in our Supreme Court correspondent Ariane de Vogue,” Blitzer said. “We heard the president say that [Barrett] will decide cases based on the Constitution as written. And then we heard Judge Coney Barrett saying the law must be applied as written.”

Blitzer then tried to set up what he thought would follow.

TRENDING: Report: Dem Senators Worried About Feinstein Ahead of Monumental SCOTUS Battle: 'She's Not Sure What She's Doing'

“So explain to our viewers what is behind those specific words, where she is coming from and what we would anticipate if she does become a justice on the Supreme Court over the next 30 or 40 years,” he said.

“Absolutely. While we were here . . . ”, de Vogue began.


“CNN is fake news! Fake News! Fake News!” protesters began chanting, reaching new heights every time de Vogue tried to talk.

Many on Twitter said CNN is getting what it deserved.

Blitzer tried to keep the segment on course, but had to abandon it.

RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett Begins Senate Visits as Some Democrats Shun Her

“I want you to stand by, we can barely what you are saying because of the crowd behind you,” Blitzer said before the live shot had to be abandoned.

Trump was asked Saturday about the possibility of “fireworks” during Barrett’s confirmation hearing before the Senate.

“I think it’s very hard. I mean, I don’t know how they can do it,” Trump said, according to a White House transcript of his comments before leaving Washington on a campaign trip to Pennsylvania.

Is CNN fake news?

“The question was: ‘Do I expect any fireworks at the confirmation?’ I think it’s very hard. She’s — you know, where? What could you say? The best student, best academically, great judge, great professor. The highest recommendations, right? So I think it’s very, very hard for them to do it,” Trump said.

Trump said Barrett’s confirmation is “going to go fast. We’re looking to do it before the election. So it’s going to go very fast.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
