In Live Interview Outside Harris' Home, Illegal Immigrant Turns Her Border Claim Upside Down

Vice President Kamala Harris has outright denied the border crisis. Perhaps she won’t be able to keep up the lie, now that the problem has come to her front gate.

The border czar (apparently in name only) told Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday that there is a “secure border,” despite the fact that nearly 2 million illegal immigrants have poured into the nation in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

Chuck Todd: “You’re confident this border is secure?” Kamala Harris: “We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation.”pic.twitter.com/hpmpOdLijd — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 12, 2022

While she so easily ignored these staggering numbers in the abstract, Gov. Greg Abbott made sure the problem will stare her in the face — perhaps quite literally.

The Texas Republican sent over 100 immigrants from Eagle Pass, Texas, to the area near Harris’s Naval Observatory residence in Washington, D.C., Fox News reported.

Many of the migrants are from Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela and Uraguay. According to one man who appeared to be among them, they have come because they know the border is not secure.

“It’s open, not closed,” the unnamed man told Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins Thursday.

“Everybody believes that the border is open,” he continued when pressed.

“It’s open because we enter. We come in, free, no problem,” the man said.

Jenkins confirmed that he and the others had come illegally.

“Yeah, we came illegally, not legal,” he said.

Reporter: “Harris said that the border is closed. Is the border closed?” Illegal Immigrant: “The border is open…everybody believes that the border is open. It’s open because we enter. We come in, free, no problem…We came illegally.” pic.twitter.com/Ymk2blTcXt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 15, 2022

The migrants arrived in D.C. Thursday morning, which happened to be just hours after two planeloads of illegal immigrants arrived in Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, courtesy of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

With President Joe Biden in office, the border is wide open to all comers, as it often is during Democratic administrations.

However, the difference this time is that Republican leaders will not allow the problem to fall squarely on the shoulders of their own citizens.

Governors in states like Texas and Arizona have taken to busing illegal immigrants to so-called sanctuary cities, where they should be welcomed with open arms, based on promises made by leftist politicians there.

Instead, the Democrats there are flipping out over these groups of migrants who represent an infinitesimal portion of the overall influx that some might call — wait for it — a border security problem.

