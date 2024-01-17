Live Newsmax Interview Crashed When Man in Underwear Walks Into the Room

A man in his underwear crashed a live TV interview Monday between political pundit Dick Morris and Newsmax host Rob Schmitt.

As the former adviser to Bill Clinton discussed the Iowa caucuses from an apparently residential location, a man wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt and a pair of dark boxer shorts casually entered the room Morris was speaking in.

It is not clear who the man was, how he knew Morris, or if the commentator was at his own home or someone else’s.

At exactly 6:47 p.m. ET, the man strolled by and appeared to side-eye as Morris as he spoke.

Morris had just correctly predicted a “huge victory” by former President Donald Trump.

The man appeared to be carrying a mobile phone in his left hand.

Morris did not react but instead kept discussing the stakes for the candidates in Iowa and beyond.

Schmitt’s producers quickly cut to footage of Trump speaking on a stage.

While Morris might not have outwardly reacted to the bizarre situation, Newsmax viewers and those who came across the clip on social media had plenty to say about it:

Live TV Newsmax zoom call. Dick Morris speaking. Guy in underwear walks into the room 😆 pic.twitter.com/6JcOzhaaEl — BB63 (@Bill63Pgh) January 16, 2024

That was wild. Watching Newsmax just now Rob Schmitt interviewing Dick Morris. A door opens behind Morris, and a man walk past in his teeshirt and boxer shorts. Geez!! — kingrefish3 (@kingrefish3) January 16, 2024 No but Newsmax had some dude in his underwear while Dick Morris was speaking pic.twitter.com/VOeO7XW3rw — Jon Backes (@BackesJon) January 16, 2024

Did anyone watching @SchmittNYC tonight catch the guy in his underwear walking behind Dick Morris while he was speaking??? — Donna Roberto-Schiel (@cawinegal) January 16, 2024

🤣Did anybody see just now on Newsmax…they had Dick Morris on Zoom and as he is talking a man in a wife beater and underwear opens a door, walks right past the camera 🤣 — CrazyGiGi57 (@ShirleyWB) January 16, 2024

Gotta love live TV. Dick Morris on NewsMax tonight and some dude in a wife-beater and boxer shorts walks into the shot😳 pic.twitter.com/XnqbH1PrSj — Dr. Francis DuCoin (@FDuCoinDMD) January 16, 2024

Who was that guy in his underwear coming through the door behind Dick Morris on Rob Schmitt’s Newsmax show? — Gregory D. Howe (@wood_brothers21) January 16, 2024

Neither Norris, Newsmax or Shmitt have addressed the incident.

