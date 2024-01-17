Share
News

Live Newsmax Interview Crashed When Man in Underwear Walks Into the Room

 By Johnathan Jones  January 17, 2024 at 6:52am
Share

A man in his underwear crashed a live TV interview Monday between political pundit Dick Morris and Newsmax host Rob Schmitt.

As the former adviser to Bill Clinton discussed the Iowa caucuses from an apparently residential location, a man wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt and a pair of dark boxer shorts casually entered the room Morris was speaking in.

It is not clear who the man was, how he knew Morris, or if the commentator was at his own home or someone else’s.

At exactly 6:47 p.m. ET, the man strolled by and appeared to side-eye as Morris as he spoke.

Morris had just correctly predicted a “huge victory” by former President Donald Trump.

Trending:
Video Emerges of Moments Before Man Ran Into Jet Engine at Airport - Something Clearly Wasn't Right Here

The man appeared to be carrying a mobile phone in his left hand.

Morris did not react but instead kept discussing the stakes for the candidates in Iowa and beyond.

Schmitt’s producers quickly cut to footage of Trump speaking on a stage.

While Morris might not have outwardly reacted to the bizarre situation, Newsmax viewers and those who came across the clip on social media had plenty to say about it:

Related:
Get Ready for 2024 - Former Clinton Adviser Noticed Suspicious Patterns in Hillary's Latest Comments

Neither Norris, Newsmax or Shmitt have addressed the incident.

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Live Newsmax Interview Crashed When Man in Underwear Walks Into the Room
Dem NY Governor Calls Out Biden Admin Over Immigration Crisis, Will Travel to DC to Demand 'A Stronger Border'
Oldest US Senator Hospitalized, Receiving 'Antibiotic Infusions'
Former NFL Linebacker Dies at Age 32
Gavin Newsom Attempts to Help Democrats Cash In on 'Terrifying' Trump Win in Iowa
See more...

Conversation