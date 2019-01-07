Liz Cheney Brings Up Christian Bale’s Alleged Criminal Past After Actor Thanks Satan at Golden Globes

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming fired back after actor Christian Bale thanked Satan for inspiring his portrayal of the GOP congresswoman’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

While accepting the Golden Globe award for “Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy” on Sunday, the “Vice” star said, “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role.”

He also asked the audience, “What do you think, Mitch McConnell next?,” saying the Republican Senate leader and Dick Cheney are both “charisma-free a**holes.”

In response to the British actor’s speech, Liz Cheney tweeted, “Satan probably inspired him to do this, too. Christian Bale arrested for ‘assault on mother and sister’| The Independent.”

Satan probably inspired him to do this, too. Christian Bale arrested for ‘assault on mother and sister’| The Independent. https://t.co/kesnNno9Zv — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 7, 2019

The article Cheney tweeted details Bale being arrested in July 2008 after allegedly assaulting his mother and sister in a hotel room in London.

London police held the actor for five hours questioning him about the incident and then released him on bail, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The paper reported a source saying that Bale “flew off the handle” and “cussed” his mother during an argument about his wife Sandra Blazic.

The source said that the star did not physically touch his mother or sister.

Prosecutors later dropped the charges due to “insufficient evidence to afford a realistic prospect of conviction,” according to the BBC.

During his Golden Globes speech, Bale acknowledged and thanked his wife, who was in the audience, saying she counseled him “less is more” before he took the stage to accept his award.

“She knows the dumb crap that can come out of my mouth sometimes,” he said. “I can sink and ruin a perfectly good movie and so-so career in one speech.”

He may have been referencing his profanity-laced tirade on the set of “Terminator Salvation” just weeks after he had been arrested in 2008 for the alleged assault against his mother and sister.

In a tweet Sunday night, The Church of Satan thanked Bale for raising the profile of the being they worship.

“To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential,” the organization tweeted.

“As Mr. Bale’s own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan!”

