Rep. Liz Cheney vowed to keep former President Donald Trump from the Oval Office after she was ousted from her leadership position Wednesday.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” the Wyoming Republican told reporters, according to The Hill.

“We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language, we have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution, and I think it’s very important that we make sure whomever we elect is somebody who will be faithful to the Constitution.”

Cheney was removed as chair of the House Republican Conference by a voice vote after she condemned Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, Axios reported.

Responding to a reporter who asked if she felt “betrayed” by the vote, Cheney said she did not because she believed it was “an indication of where the Republican Party is.”

“I think that the party is in a place that we have got to bring it back from, and we’ve got to get back to a position where we are a party that can fight for conservative principles, that can fight for substance,” she said, according to The Hill.

“We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president.”

Her comments echo her speech at the start of Wednesday’s conference meeting, Axios reported.

“Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country,” Cheney reportedly said.

“If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from. That will be their legacy.”

Cheney was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January on charges of inciting the Jan. 6 incursion of the Capitol.

A February challenge to oust Cheney for her repeated criticisms of the former president was beaten back by a 145-61 vote.

“We must go forward based on truth,” she told reporters Wednesday.

“We cannot both embrace the big lie and embrace the Constitution.”

Trump responded to Cheney’s ousting in a statement, saying that she is “bad” for the Republican Party.

“She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our country,” he said.

“She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy.”

Cheney’s replacement will be chosen on Friday, Axios reported, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the planning.

