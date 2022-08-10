Is Liz Cheney Getting Rich Off Hunter Biden? The Shocking Connection No One's Been Talking About

A combination of reporting from February and more recent stories regarding Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, her husband, Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Chinese energy firms and those firms’ meetings with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office have yielded something unexpected: concrete connections linking Hunter’s business with China and Cheney.

Early this year, a story that seemed to capture little notice was published by Just The News describing at great length the history of the law firm Latham & Watkins, where Cheney’s husband, Phillip J. Perry, is a partner.

While the congresswoman was criticizing China, the report said, “her husband’s law firm was working on behalf of companies linked to China’s military, intelligence, and security services.”

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told the outlet at the time that Cheney would “have a lot of explaining to do to the Wyoming voters,” adding, “It’s the kind of say one thing do another that Americans hate in Washington, D.C.”

While Perry didn’t work directly on these accounts, “as a partner at the firm, he benefits and profits from all its work,” Just the News noted. That’s important to remember for all of this to connect.

Approximately six months after the report on Latham & Watkins, Josh Boswell of the U.K.’s Daily Mail began work on an article detailing a 2014 meeting between then-Vice President Biden and Chinese energy executives and one of the attendee’s connections to Hunter Biden’s firm.

“A client of Hunter’s company Seneca Global Advisors partnered with Wanxiang in 2012 on a $1.25billion natural gas plant in China. The ceremony for the signing of the deal between Hunter’s client GreatPoint Energy and Wanxiang was attended by then Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping,” Boswell wrote, establishing a connection between the Bidens and Chinese firms.

In the course of this story, Boswell contacted Hunter Biden’s attorneys for comment. He was greeted with what he called a “surprising” response from Christoper Clark of Latham & Watkins.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about this was Hunter’s lawyer’s response when I asked him for comment: pic.twitter.com/BSTsoukXOs — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) August 5, 2022

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway connected the dots: Clark works for the same firm where Cheney’s husband is a partner.

“Meaning, Liz Cheney’s husband is making money from Hunter Biden,” she said in a Friday tweet.

Unbelievable but it’s true — working for a living 🔧 (@cpappas27) August 5, 2022

Axios and The National Law Journal reported Clark’s hiring in 2021.

“In December, Hunter Biden hired former federal prosecutor Chris Clark, a partner at the firm Latham & Watkins. The president’s younger son is said to be under investigation for possible tax and money laundering activities, with a potential counterintelligence component,” Axios wrote.

Phillip Perry is a partner at Latham & Watkins, therefore he benefits and profits from all of its work with all of its clients, even those represented by his fellow partners — therefore so does Cheney.

The reports have been out for months, in some cases years. So why is it only now that these pieces are coming together?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.