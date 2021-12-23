Liz Cheney Just Sent Letters Home for Christmas - And Look What We Found Missing

The midterm elections are less than a year away now and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming will have quite a battle on her hands. As she faces several challenges for her seat, every move she makes is becoming important.

Normally, a Christmas newsletter to constituents would not be worth mentioning, but in Cheney’s case, the topics of her newsletter are revealing of her position and the image she is trying to create for herself.

Cheney is one of the Republicans who has created a spotlight for herself by standing against former President Donald Trump.

“Last December, Liz Cheney was one of a large number of Republicans who had sort of acquiesced to Trump but kept their distance. Now she is the leader of the ‘we-need-to-repudiate-Trump’ Republicans,” said Bill Kristol, the conservative writer and director of Defending Democracy Together, according to CNN.

However, Cheney’s state of Wyoming is a deeply conservative, Republican state. In the 2020 presidential election, 69.9 percent of the state voted for Trump while only 26.6 percent voted for President Joe Biden, according to CNN.

In light of Wyoming’s political leanings and the fact that she is still a Republican, Cheney did have enough acumen to make sure she kept out of her newsletter her involvement with the Jan. 6 inquiry.

Last week was an explosive week for the inquiring committee and Cheney in particular. It sifted through the text messages of former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Cheney actually read aloud some of the text message exchanges between Meadows and other Republican lawmakers, from Jan. 6, as The New York Times reported.

“It’s really bad up here on the Hill,” one text read.

“The president needs to stop this ASAP,” another said.

“Fix this now,” a third read.

But, in her newsletter to her constituents, Cheney’s staff made sure to leave out any mention of her involvement in the inquiry.

Instead, the newsletter focused on how Cheney sponsored the “Coal Council Certainty Act of 2021.” She pushed back against Biden’s “harmful energy policies.” She is working to address the issues facing Wyoming’s agriculture. She promoted honoring veterans and servicemen, as she did at a Wreath of Remembrance ceremony.

But there was not a word about her involvement with the Jan. 6 committee and her belief that Trump still has to be held responsible for what happened in January.

This is because it is the “incontrovertible fact that the majority of her constituency back in Wyoming is madly for The Donald,” as Chilton Williamson, Jr. wrote for The Spectator.

That, as well as the fact that four others are running against Cheney in the midterms and one of them has the support of Trump, is enough to keep Cheney silent on her involvement in the inquiries that are targeting Trump.

Cheney’s most formidable opponent is Harriet Hageman, a lawyer, former member of the RNC and Trump’s specially chosen candidate to defeat Cheney, as Crowd Wisdom reported.

Hageman has already called Cheney out for her duplicity in front of her constituents.

Will Cheney lose her seat? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (4228 Votes) No: 2% (70 Votes)

“Liz Cheney spends all of her time co-chairing the sham January 6 Committee, working for Nancy Pelosi, spinning false conspiracy theories, and abetting the falsification of evidence by Adam Schiff,” she told The Spectator.

“But when she sends her newsletters back home, she never mentions any of that, because she knows Wyomingites don’t support it.”

“We know what she’s up to. She’s helping the Democrats attack President Trump and distract from the Biden disaster,” Hageman added. “And it’s why she’s worn out her welcome in Wyoming.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation