Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney announced during her opening remarks Tuesday at a Jan. 6 committee meeting that a “cancer” will remain in America unless “every person” involved in the incursion gives a full and open testimony — likely referring to former President Donald Trump.

“The American people deserve the full and open testimony of every person with knowledge of the planning and preparation for Jan. 6. … We must also know what happened every minute of that day in the White House — every phone call, every conversation, every meeting leading up to, during and after the attack. Honorable men and women have an obligation to step forward,” Cheney said, according to The Hill.

“If those responsible are not held accountable, and if Congress does not act responsibly, this will remain a cancer on our constitutional Republic, undermining the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democratic system,” she added.

Cheney also stated her expectation that those she believed to be involved would be subpoenaed to testify.

“We must issue and enforce subpoenas promptly. We must get to the objective truth,” Cheney said.

“We must overcome the many efforts we are already seeing to cover up and obscure the facts,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Cheney told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that Trump and his allies could be the subject of subpoenas, according to Axios.

Her statements also come the day after The Washington Post’s editorial board urged Democrats to subpoena former President Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

“Top of the list is precisely what then-President Donald Trump did before, during and after the attack. How did he prepare his speech preceding the insurrection, in which he told the crowd to fight? What did he anticipate his audience’s reaction would be?” the Post asked.

“When did he know the pro-Trump mob was threatening the Capitol? Why did he offer only mild statements long after the danger was clear? Did Trump-affiliated rally organizers coordinate with extremist groups?” it added.

In addition to Trump, the Post called for others to testify.

“Answering such questions calls for subpoenaing former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Mr. Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner; and other White House aides with useful information,” the Post added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 select committee also includes Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who was added on Sunday.

The Illinois congressman was one of 10 House Republicans, along with Cheney, who voted to impeach then-President Trump following the U.S. Capitol incursion.

“For months, we have searched for answers and what process we should use to get them. For months, lies and conspiracy theories have been spread, threatening our self-governance,” Kinzinger said in a statement on Sunday.

“For months, I have said that the American people deserve transparency and truth on how and why thousands showed up to attack our democracy, and ultimately, what led to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Complex on January 6, 2021,” he added.

Kinzinger further said, “Self-governance requires accountability and responsibility. My faith requires the same of me, truth is necessary for order, and that’s what I will do.”

He continued, “Let me be clear, I’m a Republican dedicated to conservative values, but I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution — and while this is not the position I expected to be in or sought out, when duty calls, I will always answer.

“This moment requires a serious, clear-eyed, non-partisan approach. We are duty-bound to conduct a full investigation on the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814 and to make sure it can never happen again.

Today, I was asked to serve on the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee and I humbly accepted. When duty calls, I will always answer. https://t.co/MszEBc0V7I pic.twitter.com/flIdSfYzZV — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 25, 2021

“Today, I was asked by the Speaker to serve on the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6th and I humbly accepted. I will work diligently to ensure we get to the truth and hold those responsible for the attack fully accountable.”

