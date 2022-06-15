Liz Cheney Lambasted for Focusing on Trump While Her State Is Ravaged by Natural Disaster

With a disaster ravaging her voters, Rep. Liz Cheney gets more like a Democrat every day.

Her home state is being battered by flooding bad enough to close the country’s oldest national park to the public, but the RINO Republican from Wyoming is half a continent away in Washington, D.C.

And she’s focused on the priority that clearly matters to her more than the people she’s supposed to represent — getting former President Donald Trump.

Cheney is the “ranking” Republican on the House select committee Speaker Nancy Pelosi established to formally tie the former president to the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump in January 2021 in the show trial that followed the incursion, is one of the two turncoat members of the GOP who accepted Pelosi’s appointment to the committee — the other is Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

And, as The Federalist’s western correspondent, Tristan Justice, pointed out on Wednesday, the committee’s work clearly matters more to her than her constituents.

Beyond some tweets to boast how closely her office is working with the National Park Service — delivered from a nice, dry office in D.C., no doubt, Cheney isn’t allowing the disaster to distract her from what she apparently considers her primary duty.

And it’s getting noticed.

“Priorities…” one Twitter user said.

Priorities… — Cat Lady (@CatLady70663590) June 14, 2022

Another added, “She’s no longer welcome in Wyoming.”

She’s no longer welcome in Wyoming. — Eric Rocketman. (@Keck553) June 14, 2022

“The perfect example of a power monger who promised to represent their voters abandoning them for their own personal advancement,” a user commented.

The perfect example of a power monger who promised to represent their voters abandoning them for their own personal advancement. As Flooding Ravages Wyoming And Shuts Down Yellowstone, Liz Cheney Is In D.C. Trying To Indict Trump https://t.co/kSvWE1g2Ps — Gary Doyle (@GetInTheGame18) June 15, 2022

Of course, there’s not much Cheney could do about the flooding itself. No matter what the idoltry of “climate climate” professes, mankind does not control the weather.

But most politicians would feel a duty to at least put their feet on the ground where their friends and neighbors and voters are, to make sure they were doing everything in their power to help. Cheney is satisfied with Twitter posts.

What’s doubly odd is that Cheney is not just “most politicians.” Thanks to that Trump impeachment vote, and her presence on Pelosi’s committee, she’s a very endangered politician.

She’s facing a primary race in August and trailing badly, she’s been stripped of her leadership post by Republicans in Congress and she’s been disowned by her own party at home.

And, as even liberal scribbler Chris Cillizza pointed at CNN on Wednesday, the defeat of Rep. Tom Rice, another pro-impeachment Republican, by a Trump-endorsed challenger in his South Carolina primary on Tuesday does not bode well for Cheney herself.

If she has any real interest in continuing to represent the voters of Wyoming for another two years, it would seem like she would be back home, very visibly promising to deliver whatever aid the federal government can provide to help her constituents in their time of need.

On the other hand, for a certain brand of politician — usually the Democratic variety — opposition to all things Trump has been more important than any other aim. Democrats, and their allies in the mainstream media, watched the country burn during rioting in 2020 and cheered it on believing it would hurt Trump.

Democrats poisoned the nation’s once-respected FBI in an attempt to destroy the Trump presidency.

Democrats spent the Trump years playing footsie with foreign governments in an attempt to undermine Trump’s foreign policy.

Apparently, Cheney has decided to follow that example and put any other business — even serving her constituents — behind her goal of attacking Trump and his supporters.

But there’s a downside to that, as Democrats are learning with every new poll that shows a Republican wave swelling in November’s midterms.

Like a Democrat, Cheney is evidently consumed with Trump hatred. Like a Democrat, she’s putting that in front of everything else.

And all signs are pointing to her being swept out of power in her next election.

With the sense and outrage of American voters at the state of the country over the past two years, Democrats should be, too.

